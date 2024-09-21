Michael Jordan Finally Sells Iconic Chicago Mansion After 12 Years for Nearly $15 Million

Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time with his unforgettable talent on the court has recently made a splash off the court in the Highland Park real estate market.

The basketball legend who has been an icon for 40 years with his skills and mega talent on the basketball court has found a buyer for a luxurious Highland Park mansion.

Listed at nearly $15 million, the 56,000-square-foot-estate, which includes a full-size basketball court, and infinity pool, is now under contract, marking the end of the NBA legend’s long quest to sell the property.