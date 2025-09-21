Staci LaToison Releases Money Moves, a Playbook for Financial Empowerment
Source: Fig Factor Media
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
September 18, 2025 – For many, money remains one of life’s most persistent stressors—an unspoken subject in classrooms and often within families. Award-winning investor and Money Moves podcast host Staci LaToison is determined to change that narrative with the release of her new book, Money Moves: From Financial Stress to Financial Success, published by Fig Factor Media.
LaToison’s book goes beyond abstract theory, tackling the silence around money with practical, real-world strategies designed for every stage of life. Through twelve chapters, she blends personal stories with actionable advice, encouraging readers to journal financial goals, confront debt with strategy, and build a “wealth circle” of trusted advisors that includes financial experts, tax professionals, and attorneys.
“Every single day of our lives we have to make money choices—most of us were never taught how. Money Moves’ is the practical playbook every adult and student should have to navigate finances confidently and build wealth intentionally.”
Staci LaToison
Her roadmap also addresses retirement planning, dismantling long-held myths such as assuming Social Security will cover essentials or believing expenses naturally decline in retirement. Instead, she champions proactive steps like increasing retirement contributions, consulting estate planning professionals, and streamlining expenses.
At the heart of Money Moves lies LaToison’s personal journey.
“May you remember that financial independence isn't a luxury—it's a lifeline. And no matter where you start, you have the power to change your story. This is the book I wish I had at 18—a clear guide from a single mom from corporate America to investor to founder and board director. It distills decades of real-world lessons into simple steps anyone can use to build confidence and take control of their financial futures.”
Staci LaToison
Beyond the Book
LaToison brings a formidable résumé to her authorship. With 22 years at Chevron, she managed billion-dollar budgets and led teams across five continents, including in China and Angola. Today, she leads Dream Big Ventures, a WBENC- and NMSDC-certified global consulting firm, while serving as a board director, business consultant, and investor in underrepresented startups.
Her influence extends into education and advocacy. Through her Her Money Moves podcast and summits, LaToison demystifies finance for women, inspiring them to own their financial power and pursue independence. She also heads the Dreamgirls Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and empowerment for women and youth.
A Timely Guide
LaToison’s message resonates in an era of economic uncertainty, where financial literacy has become as essential as any formal education. By positioning money management as a skill set rooted in intentionality and empowerment, Money Moves provides not just a manual for personal finance, but also a blueprint for long-term resilience.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.