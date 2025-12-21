Pape-Dawson Delivers Innovative Transportation Solutions for Texas Communities

Texas is growing faster than almost anywhere else in the country, and the numbers are no longer abstract. According to recent national metro growth rankings reported by the Texas Tribune, seven of the fifteen fastest-growing cities in the United States are located in Texas, with major metropolitan regions leading the nation in total population gains. This scale of growth places extraordinary pressure on transportation systems, from arterial roadways to regional corridors, making long-range mobility planning not just a public works concern, but a defining factor in economic resilience and quality of life.