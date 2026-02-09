Uncorrelated Alt: Miami's Premier Conference for Alternative Investment Enthusiasts

Is space travel about to take off? From an investment perspective, experts at the Space and Defense presentation responded with a resounding yes, but with a drawn-out timeline. Defense, they said, offers more immediate returns, and presenters emphasized both areas are shaped less by economic trends and more by shifting geopolitical alliances, security imperatives and rapid advances in commercial technology. Attendees learned about the growing range of opportunities—from next-generation aerospace and satellite systems to launch providers, defense innovation, and dual-use technologies—and how private investors are moving into sectors historically controlled by government and expanding role of public-private collaboration especially on mission-critical projects.