Are AI Headshots Hurting Your Credibility?

A

I sure hope you wouldn't catfish somebody on a dating app. Why in the world would it be acceptable to do it in business? We all know that we tend to do business with people that we like and trust. How can I trust you if your digital handshake is fake? Trust is fragile and first impressions either build it or quietly erode it. If you're not willing to show me your real face, it tells me something about your level of candor and confidence. If you are a high-achieving person, somebody who works hard, is disciplined, and has achieved real personal growth, it seems like a crime against nature to dilute that into a computer-generated hallucination of what you really look like. I try to take good care of myself and to some extent my face reflects that. I love it when I can see it in my headshots. Your face is a scoreboard of your habits. Why would you replace it with fiction?