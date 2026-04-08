Do You Qualify for a Cost Segregation Study?

AT A GLANCE

› Most rental properties with a depreciable basis above $150,000 qualify for a cost segregation study — including single-family rentals, duplexes, and small multifamily buildings up to ten units.

› The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, permanently restored 100% bonus depreciation for qualifying assets placed in service after January 19, 2025, making 2026 a strong window for investors to act.

› Engineering-based cost segregation studies produce IRS-defensible documentation aligned with Rev. Proc. 87-56. Software-based alternatives carry meaningfully higher audit risk at lower upfront cost.

› Investors can assess qualification status and projected savings at smfcostseg.com/do-i-qualify before committing to a study.