The Australian Olive Oil Revolution: Kyneton Olive Oil at Its Best

Australia is experiencing an olive oil revolution, with a growing appreciation for high-quality, locally-produced extra virgin olive oil. Gone are the days of settling for imported options when superior Australian products are right on our doorstep. At the forefront of this movement is Kyneton Olive Oil, a brand that embodies the passion and dedication of Australian producers. Recognized by the Australian Olive Association, they combine traditional methods with modern expertise, crafting some of the finest olive oils the country has to offer, showcasing the true potential of Australian soil.

This shift towards local has highlighted the exceptional quality of Kyneton Olive Oil, which has also been recognized at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show. We understand that Australians want to know where their food comes from, seeking fresh, natural, farm-to-plate experiences. We deliver precisely that with our range of EVOO and other Australian products. With each bottle originating from our groves, there is so much to love. It is all backed by our careful extraction process, ensuring that you get the most wholesome and natural option available.