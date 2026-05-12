Why This Australian Olive Oil Brand Is Redefining Premium Extra Virgin Quality

At the heart of Kyneton Olive Oil is an unwavering commitment to premium quality. This isn't just a marketing slogan; it's the foundation of their entire operation. Unlike some larger producers or private label brands that might source olives from various locations, Kyneton maintains complete control over its product by using olives grown right in its own olive groves and ensuring availability in the most important supermarkets.

This hands-on approach ensures that only the best fruit is selected for pressing. The team, boasting over 65 years of combined experience and knowledge passed down through Italian heritage, meticulously oversees every step. Their dedication is to produce an Australian extra virgin olive oil that is pure, authentic, and consistently excellent for the most demanding export markets in the coming years.

By managing their own groves, they guarantee the integrity and traceability of their oil from farm to bottle. This level of dedication is what separates a good olive oil from a truly great one, and it's a difference you can taste in every single drop, especially compared to last year.