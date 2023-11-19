The Man Behind Avi & Co.'s First Private-Label Watches
You may know the inspiring tale of Avi, the entrepreneur who moved from Israel to New York City at the age of 14, fueled by dreams that most would deem larger than life. At just 16, he already aspired to own his own business. But what do we really know about the man who has been reshaping the luxury timepiece market?
With his family-owned venture, Avi sells rare luxury timepieces from the heart of two iconic locations: New York City's Diamond District and Miami’s Design District. Recently, he launched his own line of Avi & Co. Limited Edition timepieces, with high-end, GIA-certified diamond jewelry coming soon. But aside from being a trailblazer in the industry, Avi is a proud husband, son, and father of five.
In an exclusive interview for Resident Magazine, Brandon Travin delves into the life of a visionary who has turned timekeeping into an art form. From the bustling streets of New York City's Diamond District to the chic quarters of Miami's Design District, Avi has carved a niche in the luxury timepiece market. Here, he shares his story, his inspiration, and a sneak peek into the future of Avi & Co.
Avi, thank you for inviting us to your new Miami store. It's a testament to your brand’s success. To start, could you share what has been the cornerstone of your motivation since your teenage years?
Absolutely. For me, it was about crafting a legacy. At 14, moving to New York, I was captivated by the dream of building something that would stand the test of time, much like the timepieces I admired.
Speaking of timepieces, launching your own line of Avi & Co. Limited Edition watches must be exhilarating. What sparked this ambitious venture?
After years in the market, I noticed a craving among connoisseurs for unique, personalized timepieces. This inspired our Limited Edition line – a blend of luxury and exclusivity.
Moving from the iconic New York City's Diamond District to Miami’s Design District must have been a significant shift. How does the Miami business atmosphere compare to New York?
It’s a refreshing change. New York was about the back-office work, while Miami is where I can engage directly with clients. It’s a more relational environment here, focusing on building lasting connections.
That emphasis on relationships seems to be a core part of your business philosophy. How do you cultivate these business relationships and partnerships?
They’re cultivated with care over time. I see my clients as friends, which transcends the usual business dynamic. This approach has been key to building trust and loyalty throughout my 20-plus years in the industry.
And when it comes to your clientele, how do you ensure they leave with a watch that's right for them?
I hand-select each piece, considering its future value and appeal. It’s a tailored process where understanding a client’s lifestyle and preferences is as important as the watch itself.
I imagine that approach ties into the investment side of Avi & Co. Can you elaborate on that?
Absolutely. It’s about mutual safety in the value of the investment. By setting fair prices and providing honest information, I’ve fostered a clientele that returns and refers, which is invaluable.
Your stores are strategically placed in two of the most vibrant districts known for luxury. What led you to these locations?
They’re the epitome of luxury and culture. These districts resonate with the Avi & Co. brand and are the ideal backdrop for our clientele.
As you talk about your business, it's clear family is central to your life. How do you balance the demands of Avi & Co. with your role as a husband and father?
My family is my foundation. Balancing isn't easy, but it's about time management and setting priorities that reflect my commitment to them.
With a full house of five children, what are the values you're keen to pass down?
The essence of hard work and integrity. I want them to learn that nothing worth having comes easy and that doing things the right way always pays off.
In a market brimming with competition, what sets Avi & Co. apart?
Our edge lies in rarity and quality. We don’t just sell watches; we provide pieces that are hard to find and easy to covet.
As we wrap up, our readers would love a glimpse into the future of Avi & Co. Any insights you can share?
We’re branching into GIA-certified diamond jewelry, which is something our customers can look forward to with great anticipation.
Your journey is an inspiration. Before we conclude, what advice would you give to our aspiring entrepreneur readers?
Hard work and dedication are irreplaceable. They are the cornerstones of any success story, including mine.
Avi's narrative is not just about luxury watches or prime locations; it's about the vision and relationships that define the brand. His advice to entrepreneurs and his dedication to his family and clients provide a multifaceted insight into the makings of a successful luxury brand.