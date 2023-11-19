The Man Behind Avi & Co.'s First Private-Label Watches

You may know the inspiring tale of Avi, the entrepreneur who moved from Israel to New York City at the age of 14, fueled by dreams that most would deem larger than life. At just 16, he already aspired to own his own business. But what do we really know about the man who has been reshaping the luxury timepiece market?

With his family-owned venture, Avi sells rare luxury timepieces from the heart of two iconic locations: New York City's Diamond District and Miami’s Design District. Recently, he launched his own line of Avi & Co. Limited Edition timepieces, with high-end, GIA-certified diamond jewelry coming soon. But aside from being a trailblazer in the industry, Avi is a proud husband, son, and father of five.



