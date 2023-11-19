Unlocking Wealth: A Conversation with Grant Cardone

A

The people who seek financial freedom, not just money and lifestyle, tend to find it without exception. Unfortunately, most people think the car, a watch and $1,000 shoes are the life, but they are NOT. True financial freedom is about buying choices and is NOT sold at stores. The ability to fire a customer, get rid of a situation, fight back against unscrupulous lawyers, and have a free voice, knowing someone may attempt to cancel you or hurt your business, are things you cannot buy and only come with true financial freedom. That being said, I know some very wealthy people who, despite their fortunes, still fear being canceled, as they are not willing to risk any of their wealth.

Financial freedom offers many opportunities the wealthy never talk about in public. Being able to fly the world with my family and grow my business, homeschooling my kids and sharing real life experiences as we travel the world with our kids gives my wife and me experiences we would not have if our kids were still in the school system. Being able to hire great people. Let’s face it: money doesn’t buy everything, but it sure as hell is what super talented people expect in order to work with you. But mostly the freedom of not worrying every time you spend money. The freedom and quality of life that comes from NOT having to worry about every purchase is real to me because I grew up where our family worried about every dollar we spent.

The Job Hate Trap - First off, let me say that I believe a job is one of the greatest things a person is offered in life. A job is where you can express yourself, become creative, solve problems and work with others. A job gives you some small or large purpose daily to accomplish something. Unfortunately, most people look at a job as a bad thing and never get great at it, so they will never be promoted or paid extra to do the work they do. Everyone is seemingly trying to get out of a job and then traps themselves into hating the job they have to simply pay bills. The job hate trap suggests you hate the job you have cause you have to have the job you have. Get great at those things you hate, and you will not only be promoted, but you may end up owning the entire industry.

The Piggy Bank Trap - Saving money for a rainy day will only get you a rainy day. Saving money is an indication of those who have no idea what to do with their money, and by the way, you aren’t saving it; you are destroying it. Only banks and Wall Street benefit from YOU saving money. Your money is being devalued, earning almost nothing and the very places where you “save it” don’t even leave it at their banks and instead lend the money out.

The Misinformation Trap - What you believe to be true and is NOT- is keeping you from your wealth. These I refer to as "House Rules,” “Indoctrination,” or “Money Myths.” There are many, and most of us have been indoctrinated by these myths: buy a house, save your money, don’t use debt, diversify your investments, get a college degree, prepare for retirement.” NONE of these things are what wealthy people do to create their wealth. And no matter how many times Warren Buffett says he would invest in EFT or index funds, he NEVER has.