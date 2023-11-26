Sustainable Luxury Redefined: Giuseppe Rossi's Vision at Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano

A

The Splendide has been working towards this every day. In fact, among our goals, some of which we have already fulfilled but are constantly evolving, there is a constant exchange with the community and, in particular, with certain businesses that stand out for their social commitment.

Considerable attention is given to food and wine, which, with the various bars and restaurants present at the Splendide, acts daily as a channel for local excellence, promoting our beautiful region.

Finally, of course this topic deeply touches upon the choice of providers in every sphere, from services to merchandise. By 2022, 65 percent of suppliers are local, 72 percent of which are within 20 km.

Engaging and participating sets in motion a positive cycle that is beneficial to the hotel, the local area, and the community.