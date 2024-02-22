Behind the Scenes with Lee Schrager
I have had the pleasure of knowing Lee Schrager for over ten years and have the honor of calling him a friend. Schrager, the mastermind behind the New York Wine and Food Festival and the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, has consistently redesigned these events, making them annual highlights for food and wine enthusiasts worldwide. What makes his work stand out is his relentless drive to challenge not only himself but also the communities and beneficiaries of these festivals. With his guidance, these events have become more than just celebrations of culinary pleasures; they are also platforms for unity and understanding, even in a country that can feel divided.
In a candid and unfiltered conversation, Lee shared his deep personal and professional ties to these iconic festivals. The intricacies of creating such immersive experiences and offering insights into what fuels his passion and innovative spirit.
Joshua Estrin: How did your journey into the world of South Beach Wine and Food Festival begin?
Lee Schrager: The big jump from the corporate world to the foodie world was the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®). Living and breathing the food and beverage world every day for over 25 years made the festival a logical yet initially ‘chaotic’ extension of my career.
JE: How did the South Beach Wine and Food Festival evolve into an iconic event?
LS: It started without a plan, direction, or goal. I had the idea on a return flight from the Aspen Food and Wine Classic. We wanted to showcase South Florida, promote the hospitality school, and give students an opportunity to work with industry leaders. The success of the Food Network and the growing interest in food and dining also contributed to its evolution.
JE: How does the festival impact the local culinary scene?
LS: The festival brings dedicated foodies to town, who not only attend festival events but also visit local restaurants. It's one of the busiest weekends of the year for the local culinary scene.
JE: What initiatives are you most proud of?
LS: They are all like dear family and friends to me, each with unique personalities. Foodie Con, launched last year at the festival, has been incredibly popular. Bringing together digital influencers in one space has been fascinating.
JE: How do you balance a festival vibe while still offering a high-quality culinary experience?
LS: We have managed to capture both the Food Network pop culture fan and the Michelin fine dining experience. We listen to feedback and take it to heart, continuously improving our offerings.
JE: What is your vision for the future the festival?
LS: As long as we continue to deliver new events, new talent, and a good product, and as long as people continue to eat and want to learn more, I believe we will continue to remain relevant.
JE: What is your advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in the culinary industry?
LS: My advice would be to stay true to your vision, be open to feedback, and never stop learning. The culinary industry is constantly evolving, so it's important to adapt and innovate while staying authentic to your brand.
JEs: How do you see the South Beach Wine and Food Festival contributing to the future of culinary arts?
LS: I believe that the festival will continue to be a platform for showcasing new talent, trends, and innovations in the culinary arts. It has become a significant part of the food and beverage landscape, and I see it playing a vital role in shaping the future of the industry.
JE: Your journey has been fascinating, blending traditional business models with a progressive presence on social media. Was there a pivotal moment when you decided to assert your personal voice on social platforms, distinct from your professional role?
LS: I never sought formal approval for my social media presence. I've always been vocal, especially about LGBTQ issues, political stances, and my views on our governor. Balancing my personal opinions with my role as the face of Southern Glazers is challenging. I'm aware that my views don't necessarily reflect those of the company or our 22,000 employees. Moving forward, I aim to be mindful of how I express my opinions, especially when referencing my professional position. This self-awareness wasn't prompted by company leadership but from personal reflections and conversations with friends and business associates. While I've never been reprimanded for my posts, I've been advised to be cautious, given my significant role in communications. My followers are aware of my stances, but I need to remember that my opinions aren't shared by everyone associated with Southern Glazers.
JE: What’s your most unforgettable kitchen mishap?
LS: Oh, there have been quite a few! But the most memorable ones usually involve my dogs. I remember one time in the Hamptons, I had spent hours in the kitchen preparing two roasted chickens. Exhausted, I went upstairs to rest for a bit and accidentally dozed off. Waking up to find the dogs absent from the bedroom was an immediate red flag. Turns out, they had managed to snatch the chickens I'd left out, presumably safe from their reach. I found them happily feasting away in different rooms. It seems most of my kitchen mishaps are less about the recipes and more about the dogs seizing an opportunity.
JE: What's the most unexpected item that I would find in your refrigerator right now?
LS: My husband eats very differently than I do. So probably the most unexpected thing would be a lot of healthy food. To be clear, most of the healthy food is not mine. The ice cream, the ice cream would be mine.
JE: Who would you invite to a dinner party; dead or alive, real or imaginary?
LS: Oh, wow. First, I would have to be in charge of the seating, and it would definitely be a round table. No more than 12 people. I think a round table and a small group are so important. It allows food to do what it does best, connect people. Who would be there? Ricardo, my husband would always be there. I would invite Michelle Obama, Naomi Campbell, and Gianni Versace, who was a good friend of mine in the 80's and 90's.
Reflecting on my decade-long friendship with Lee, it's clear that his influence extends far beyond the culinary world. His vision and passion for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival have not only elevated it to a global culinary event but have transformed it into an example of cultural unity and connection. Through these festivals, Lee has masterfully blended the art of gastronomy with the power of community, creating a mixture of experiences that resonate deeply with attendees from all walks of life. His ability to blend diverse culinary traditions into a harmonious celebration is a testament to his exceptional leadership and creativity. I've seen firsthand how Lee's dedication to these festivals has sparked meaningful dialogues and fostered a sense of belonging among those who participate. It’s this blend of culinary excellence and community spirit that really sets his work apart, making each festival not just an event, but a transformative experience that leaves a lasting impact on everyone involved.
About The Festival:
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®), a gastronomic wonderland set against the backdrop of Miami Beach, is a story of visionary leadership, culinary dynamism, and community impact. It began in 1999 as the Florida Extravaganza, a modest event showcasing wines and Miami's local restaurants, with Florida International University's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management students working alongside chefs, held at FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus.
In 2002, under the guidance of Lee Brian Schrager, then Director of Special Events & Media Relations at Southern Wine & Spirits of America, the festival was transformed and relocated to South Beach, thus becoming the SOBEWFF® we know today. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) is a premier event hosted by the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a culinary and beverage leader in America.
This four-day event now attracts more than 65,000 guests annually to its 100+ events throughout the Greater Miami area and beaches.
Over the years, the festival has raised more than $31.8 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU. These funds are crucial for enhancing the students' educational experience by providing scholarships, building state-of-the-art facilities, and supporting faculty development.
SOBEWFF®'s success has been driven by its commitment to creating unique culinary experiences, its capacity to attract food and beverage enthusiasts from all corners of the globe, and its mission to educate and inspire future leaders of the hospitality industry. The festival's diverse programming includes intimate dinners with world-renowned chefs, wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, culinary seminars, and large-scale events, making it a must-visit destination for anyone passionate about food and wine.
For more detailed information about the festival's history, events, and impact, you can visit the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's official website (sobewff.org).