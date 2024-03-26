Empowering Elegance: Regina Tseikhin’s Journey from Dermatology to Beauty Mogul

A

Hello Day was born from a desire to merge fashion with functionality, offering athleisure wear that caters to women's real shapes and needs. One of my Beauty Box partners, whose skincare brand I carry and I have been working together for about 8-9 years. He approached me with an idea for activewear. We noticed that there was a gap in the market for a smaller, more tailored approach to activewear. While there are plenty of well-known brands out there, we felt that there weren't many smaller brands that told a story and offered a range of sizes and styles for different body types.

Our goal was to create a collection that would fit well, no matter what size or shape you are. We tested every item in the collection, from the seams to the material, to make sure that it would hold up over time and look good on any body type. I wanted to create a brand that was more feminine and female-driven to ensure that we were catering to women's needs.

Right now, we're focusing on selling online and working to get it into stores. We want to continue evolving the brand and offering versatile clothing that women can wear confidently throughout their day. Our goal is to provide pieces that are not only stylish and comfortable but also enhance a woman’s daily experience, whether she's in a boardroom, at a yoga class, or running errands. Overall, we're excited about this new venture and can't wait to see where it takes us.