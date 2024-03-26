Empowering Elegance: Regina Tseikhin’s Journey from Dermatology to Beauty Mogul

In an exclusive interview with Regina Tseikhin, the visionary force behind The Beauty Box and Hello Day, we delve into her remarkable transition from a medical career to becoming a titan in the beauty and athleisure industries. Her journey illuminates a passion for skincare and an entrepreneurial spirit that led to the creation of The Beauty Box, a sanctuary of curated beauty products, and Hello Day, an athleisure brand redefining comfort and style for women everywhere. Regina’s narrative is a testament to her dedication to quality, innovation, and empowering women through her businesses, proving that with the right blend of expertise and passion, one can revolutionize the way we perceive beauty and fashion. Join us as we explore Regina's journey, her business philosophies, and how she's shaping the future of women's lifestyle brands.
Regina, transitioning from a medical career to founding The Beauty Box and Hello Day is a significant leap. What inspired this pivot, and how did your background in dermatology influence your approach to these businesses?
I believe entrepreneurship has always been in my blood. Before I went to medical school, I always enjoyed buying and selling. My family immigrated to the US from Russia in 1979, and there was a lot of pressure to become a physician or lawyer. However, I always had an interest in dermatology, specifically in skin care. Even as a child, I loved finding new beauty products and innovations. I spent several years researching products, brands, and locations before opening up my store in West Hollywood. I wanted to be in an area with a lot of foot traffic. It's been 18 years since I opened my store, and time has flown by. I love what I do, and it doesn't feel like it's been that long.
I am curious about how you started your first business location in Hollywood. Was it a deliberate decision, or did it happen by chance? It’s essential for someone considering starting a business to understand the thought process behind choosing a location. You have also transitioned your business locations over time, so I would like to know what led you to make those decisions and how you found the confidence and faith to make those transitions.
I made sure to choose an area where there was no existing beauty store because I knew it would be challenging to get certain brands if there were one nearby. I wanted to open a store that was a little more upscale, like an apothecary. It was a tough decision because I also wanted to be in the West Hollywood area where I lived. After much research, I found a location with good foot traffic, near a gym, a hair salon, and a massage studio. I think this was important because if we opened in a mall, we would be limited in the brands we could carry based on the other stores in the mall. Since we were the only beauty store in the area, we had more freedom in selecting the brands we wanted to carry.
With The Beauty Box, you've created a unique shopping experience that emphasizes personal care and quality. How do you curate your product selection, and what criteria must they meet to be included in your "industrial canvas"?
I need to clarify that The Beauty Box is not a box delivered containing products, as some people may think. It is an independently owned company, much like Sephora, that curates and sells beauty brands. The company started 18 years ago with a focus on lesser-known niche brands that were equally special and interesting but not easily accessible. The aim was to offer unique brands that customers could not find in every store, and that had a story to tell - whether it was about their home country, ingredient base, or specific benefits for particular skin or hair conditions.
The Beauty Box is a labor of love and discernment. Our curation process is meticulous, focusing on niche, innovative brands that offer something unique. Each product must meet stringent criteria of efficacy, ingredient integrity, and brand ethos. We aim to provide products that resonate with our clients on a personal level, ensuring they're not just purchases but valuable additions to their beauty and self-care routines.
Thank you for clarifying that. So, If someone has a particular skincare or beauty concern, do you suggest a personalized selection of products that can help address those issues? For instance, do you recommend complementary products that can be bought together to cater to those specific needs?
So, the curation of products can be based on the customers' needs. In a physical store, we can have an in-depth conversation with the customer, which is quite different from the online setting. We can always add on and curate products in a store setting, but it's a little more complicated to do so online because we don't have that interaction with the customer. We do suggest products online, but our curation process may not be as personalized as in-store, where we can tailor the experience to the customer's needs. Therefore, we adapt our approach to fit each platform's unique characteristics.
Let’s shift over and talk about Hello Day, your athleisure line. That’s a highly competitive market, so where did you find a gap in the industry, especially for women seeking both style and comfort throughout their day?
Hello Day was born from a desire to merge fashion with functionality, offering athleisure wear that caters to women's real shapes and needs. One of my Beauty Box partners, whose skincare brand I carry and I have been working together for about 8-9 years. He approached me with an idea for activewear. We noticed that there was a gap in the market for a smaller, more tailored approach to activewear. While there are plenty of well-known brands out there, we felt that there weren't many smaller brands that told a story and offered a range of sizes and styles for different body types.
Our goal was to create a collection that would fit well, no matter what size or shape you are. We tested every item in the collection, from the seams to the material, to make sure that it would hold up over time and look good on any body type. I wanted to create a brand that was more feminine and female-driven to ensure that we were catering to women's needs.
Right now, we're focusing on selling online and working to get it into stores. We want to continue evolving the brand and offering versatile clothing that women can wear confidently throughout their day. Our goal is to provide pieces that are not only stylish and comfortable but also enhance a woman’s daily experience, whether she's in a boardroom, at a yoga class, or running errands. Overall, we're excited about this new venture and can't wait to see where it takes us.
Can you share with us a little about your life? How do you balance your many roles as a shopper, mom, employer, and entrepreneur? How do you manage these diverse responsibilities while driving innovation in your businesses?
As a single mom and an entrepreneur, I have always believed that women are great at multitasking. It's not easy to juggle multiple roles, but having a positive attitude and accepting help from others can make a huge difference. I have been fortunate to have a supportive family who has helped me emotionally and in any other way possible. I also attend conferences and learn from experienced individuals who have been in the business longer than me. Customer satisfaction is always a challenge, and it's important to innovate and try different marketing techniques to stay ahead of the competition. However, I've faced more challenges with brick-and-mortar businesses than with online businesses. Landlords can be difficult to deal with, but having great mentors and learning from others who do similar things can put you on the fast track to success. I don't believe that life is a competition, and there's plenty of business for everyone. Working with others and being humble can make a big difference in growing and succeeding in business.
I would like to hear more about your business growth strategies and philosophy. You've mentioned leveraging product sets and influencer partnerships as growth strategies. Can you share a successful campaign or collaboration and what made it so effective?
We have partnered with Amazon Live to do live shows where they give a platform to different brands each month to showcase their products. The brand representatives get to sell their products for an hour, much like QVC. This approach has brought great success to our Beauty Box Partners as we have been able to showcase their brands to a broader audience. This approach sets us apart from others who rely on influencers or celebrities to promote their products. This strategy has enabled us to share more about the brands we represent as they interact with the creators of the products. Overall, this collaboration with Amazon has been a significant success in recent years.
With a female-driven ethos at The Beauty Box and Hello Day, what initiatives or policies have you implemented to support and empower women within your company?
In the beginning, our team was all women. We started operating as a family by chance, and it has been the most significant factor in our success. If someone is not feeling well, they can work from home. If someone needs to take care of their child, they can bring their child to work. We work together as a team, and it takes a community to keep our business successful. We learn from each other and help each other with personal and work-related issues. Our team members feel comfortable and at home when they come to work. Most of my employees have been with me for over five years, which shows that we have a high retention rate. We empower our team members and make them feel valuable by involving them in decision-making processes. When we bring in a new product, we all discuss it together and make the decision as a team. It's never just me making decisions for everyone. I always refer to our business as "we" because it truly is a team effort. Our company culture is built on empowerment and recognition of each individual's contributions. As we’ve grown, we continue to implement flexible working policies, encourage professional development, and foster an inclusive environment where every team member feels valued and motivated. Supporting and empowering women is not just a policy but a fundamental aspect of our company ethos.
Looking forward, what are your aspirations for Hello Day and The Beauty Box? Are there any new projects or expansions on the horizon that excite you?
We have recently acquired two new brands that are exclusive to our company, and we will be introducing them to the United States market. This is new for us because we usually take brands that are already established in the US market, but these two brands are unknown here. We have signed contracts and will be handling everything from marketing, advertising, launching, and finding the right fit for other stores to partner with. We have also partnered with beauty representatives in the industry to bring these brands to different locations. We recently attended a big show where we discovered many compelling brands from countries like Brazil and South America that are not yet known in the United States. We are excited to be the first to bring these unique products to the US market, which is an entirely new route for us.
The journey ahead is thrilling. With each step, we aim to enhance our brand's impact and legacy in empowering women worldwide.
