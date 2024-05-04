Empowering Threads: Ema Koja's Journey from Athlete to Iconic Fashion Designer

A

Leading as a single mother and an entrepreneur during tough economic times, I drew immense strength from spiritual practices, including ayahuasca, which clarified and empowered my vision. I channeled this newfound energy into creating my "warrior princess" collections, which not only mirrored my personal transformation but also resonated deeply with others facing similar struggles. Facing challenges like design theft and staff poaching, I fostered a healing, temple-like work environment, supporting our community through these trials.

Recognizing the limitations of the U.S. market, I relocated our operations to Europe, where our work, enhanced by collaborations like those with Swarovski Crystals, was better appreciated. This allowed us to upscale into the luxury segment. Each design I create now reflects a chapter of my spiritual journey, paving the way for "Goddesses with Trust," a future mentoring platform.

To women forging their paths, I say: Embrace and own your power. Recognize your divine role and the impact you can make. Whether it’s through nurturing roles or professional ambitions, understand your unique contribution to humanity. Embrace your femininity, support your partners, and cherish the transformative power of unity among women. Trust in your path, value your authenticity, and remember, the collective strength of women supporting each other is unparalleled. This holistic approach has not only shaped my career but also empowered others in their journeys, blending the roles of artist, entrepreneur, and mentor seamlessly.