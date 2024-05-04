Empowering Threads: Ema Koja's Journey from Athlete to Iconic Fashion Designer

In an exclusive interview with Ema Koja, the visionary behind Ema Savahl Couture, we delve into her inspiring transition from a dedicated athlete to a celebrated fashion designer. Ema shares how her athletic discipline has shaped her approach to fashion and business, revealing the deep connections between her past experiences and her current creative successes. Her unique journey illuminates the profound impact of her designs on women's self-perception and empowerment worldwide.
Ema, transitioning from a celebrated athlete to a visionary in the fashion industry is no small feat. Can you share how the disciplines and challenges of your athletic career influenced your approach to fashion design and business?
Growing up in a family deeply rooted in athletics, with my father coaching elite teams for over two decades, provided me with a unique perspective from a young age. Being an athlete taught me about the microcosm of life: the daily training, discipline, and the necessity of being attuned to both mind and body. These elements helped me to constantly evaluate and adapt my strategies—skills that are just as applicable in the fashion industry. The practice of visualization, which was integral to my sports training, has become a powerful tool in realizing my goals within fashion. This foundation has profoundly shaped my approach to business and design. Most certainly, disciplines from my past have paved the way for my creative pursuits.
Your designs are renowned for transforming fashion into a canvas of art. How have your formative years in Albania and experiences in Italy shaped this artistic vision and driven your success in fashion?
Growing up in communist Albania, my early environment, though restrictive, profoundly influenced my creative vision. My mother, raised by artists, instilled in me a profound appreciation for beauty and creativity amidst societal challenges. She taught me embroidery, crochet, and drawing, while my family's rich artistic heritage nurtured my skills and appreciation for exquisite detail. These formative experiences fostered a resourcefulness in me, often leading me to create with whatever materials were available, like crafting leather-like textures from melted plastic bags. The discipline I developed from sports, combined with the artistic skills from my family, prepared me for life's transitions from Albania to Italy and eventually America. In Italy, opportunities in volleyball and the local fashion scene allowed me to engage in modeling and design, further shaping my creative path. The enduring influence of my family's spirit, humor, and resilience continues to drive my fashion career, turning past adversities into a wellspring of innovation and success. Each piece I create celebrates this journey, blending the lost beauty of the past with a vibrant, enduring vision for the future.
Your brand, Ema Savahl Couture, is celebrated for making every woman feel like a unique work of art. How do you hope your designs impact the way women see themselves and their place in the world?
In embracing the magic of my journey, I've channeled immense energy into my designs, creating garments that embody freedom and adaptability. Supported by a nurturing environment, my creativity has flourished, allowing me to deeply connect with the emotional and physical needs of my clients. My designs aim to be timeless, versatile, and expressive of each wearer's unique spirit. They are more than just clothing; they serve as vehicles for personal expression and empowerment. Figures like Doreen Virtue have noted healing qualities in my work, affirming its transformative power. Through fashion, I mentor and guide women toward personal enlightenment, helping them manifest self-discovery and empowerment.
Your website bio mentions creating 'ex nihilo'—out of nothing. Can you walk us through your creative process from conception to the ﬁnal piece? How do you navigate the tension between vision and execution, especially with such intricate designs?
Moving to Miami transformed my personal and professional life, integrating my passions for sports, art, spirituality, and fashion into a unique creative approach. Drawing on my background in volleyball and sports medicine, I design with an understanding of body dynamics and emotional states, ensuring each piece resonates with the wearer. My creative process involves revamping vintage garments and incorporating iconic styles, like those of Christian Dior and Emilio Pucci, into contemporary designs. This blend of technical precision and artistic flair allows me to transform visionary concepts into tangible realities, crafting garments that empower women to express their unique identities and strengths confidently.
As a woman leading a successful brand in a competitive industry, what unique challenges have you faced, and how have you navigated the complexities of being an artist, entrepreneur, and mentor? What advice would you offer to women striving to make their mark in their respective fields?
Leading as a single mother and an entrepreneur during tough economic times, I drew immense strength from spiritual practices, including ayahuasca, which clarified and empowered my vision. I channeled this newfound energy into creating my "warrior princess" collections, which not only mirrored my personal transformation but also resonated deeply with others facing similar struggles. Facing challenges like design theft and staff poaching, I fostered a healing, temple-like work environment, supporting our community through these trials.
Recognizing the limitations of the U.S. market, I relocated our operations to Europe, where our work, enhanced by collaborations like those with Swarovski Crystals, was better appreciated. This allowed us to upscale into the luxury segment. Each design I create now reflects a chapter of my spiritual journey, paving the way for "Goddesses with Trust," a future mentoring platform.
To women forging their paths, I say: Embrace and own your power. Recognize your divine role and the impact you can make. Whether it’s through nurturing roles or professional ambitions, understand your unique contribution to humanity. Embrace your femininity, support your partners, and cherish the transformative power of unity among women. Trust in your path, value your authenticity, and remember, the collective strength of women supporting each other is unparalleled. This holistic approach has not only shaped my career but also empowered others in their journeys, blending the roles of artist, entrepreneur, and mentor seamlessly.
Your designs have been worn by some of the most iconic women in the entertainment industry. How has this visibility impacted your brand, and what do you think draws these powerful women to your creations?
Celebrity endorsements have tremendously boosted the visibility of my brand. Figures like Paris Hilton, who wore my designs on "The Simple Life," brought significant attention to my work, despite my having minimal formal fashion training and not actively seeking celebrity endorsements. Celebrities like Linda Evangelista, Helena Christensen, and Jennifer Lopez wearing my pieces have notably elevated my brand's profile. They often acquire my designs from stores and wear them in public, which even without direct brand mentions, markedly increases our visibility.
I believe these powerful women are drawn to my creations because they resonate with their personal journeys and transformations. For example, I felt a deep connection to Paris Hilton during her more challenging times and hoped my designs could uplift her spirits.
What sets our brand apart is the unique energy each piece carries, created in an environment filled with art, beautiful music, and positive vibes. We have built relationships with around 800 influencers and crafted some 70,000 designs, reflecting our dedication to creativity and inspiration. The bespoke nature of our garments rarely mass-produced, positions our brand not merely as a fashion label but as a movement that empowers women to express their strength and elegance, embodying the essence of modern-day princesses and queens.
Looking forward, what new dreams or goals are you aiming to achieve with Ema Savahl Couture? Are there any new directions or projects you are particularly excited about?
At this significant stage of my life, my 22-year-old son has successfully taken our business online, allowing me to focus more fully on creative pursuits. His transition into this role has been seamless, embodying the drive and responsibility he developed as a national champion in beach volleyball. This energy is now channeled into our business, particularly appealing to a younger demographic and introducing a more accessible line of our couture pieces online.
He has initiated a parallel venture alongside my couture business, focusing on mass-producing and selling selected pieces online. This approach allows those who previously couldn't afford our dresses and art-infused pieces access at a significantly reduced price. His business model—producing limited runs of 500 unique pieces and then discontinuing them—has made our brand more accessible to the youth. With my son at the helm and his extensive community support, I believe we're poised to strengthen our brand significantly, expanding beyond dresses and bathing suits to loungewear, lingerie, and now, a shoe line. Having modeled lingerie and swimwear in Italy, I've always catered to my private clients. However, I'm now eager to officially launch shoes at the Miami Swim Week—beautiful, comfortable footwear designed to meet women's needs, including sneakers and painted sneakers suitable for both day and night.
Additionally, I've introduced a bridal collection to our line, embodying the essence of Miss Aval—exceptional comfort, ease of wear, and durability. We invite our brides to return their dresses for redesigns, allowing them to cherish and rewear these pieces as symbols of their union's authenticity. My understanding and refinement of art, comfort, and service drive me to offer the world the best of what I can provide. Under my son's guidance, an incredibly focused athlete, we aim to be a beacon of love, benevolence, and goodwill for humanity. As our world undergoes a profound transformation, I see parallels between the challenges I've faced and those the world is experiencing. It reinforces my belief in the power of awakening, love, and unity to bring about a more compassionate and unified global community.
