Interview with Kieren James Lubin - Upgrading Capitalism Through Tokenization of Precious Metals

While I was doing my Ph.D., I began working with the Ethereum foundation as the head of the Cryptocurrency Research Group, and honestly, it was so fascinating that it kind of hijacked my attention from my studies. I just couldn't shake off how big of a deal it could be, and how much impact it could have on the real world.

So, in 2015, I decided to jump in with both feet and started BlockApps. My vision was to bridge the real world and blockchain, and at that time, the best way to do that was working with large organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies and governments.

Over time, I’ve seen that the fastest way to bring on the most people to blockchain is by allowing consumers to buy rare and valuable real-world assets through tokenization. It's honestly one of the most thrilling aspects of blockchain, but it's still kind of a new frontier in the market.