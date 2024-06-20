Breaking Boundaries in Health and Education: An Insightful Conversation with Leila Centner

A

My journey began with my undergraduate studies in accounting at USC, where I developed a passion for numbers and eventually became a CPA. After achieving my dream of becoming one of the youngest CFOs at a billion-dollar company, I faced a turning point during the 2008 financial crisis, which led me to start my own virtual accounting firm. My personal life also influenced this transition, as I moved from California to New York to be with my husband.

However, the true catalyst for shifting to education and wellness came when we were searching for schools for our daughter in New York. The options available were so disheartening that it brought me to tears; none met our standards for a holistic educational environment that prioritized the well-being and happiness of students. This frustration sparked the idea to create our own school — one that would offer a nurturing, holistic approach to education, which was the inception of Centner Academy.

As we embarked on this educational venture, my personal health struggles with Lyme disease, mold exposure, and related complications deepened my commitment to wellness. These challenges underscored the lack of integrated health solutions that approached the body holistically. It led me to establish Centner Wellness, aiming to empower others by merging modern biohacking techniques with ancient holistic practices to address health comprehensively. This experience transformed my entrepreneurial journey into a mission to enhance education and health, impacting not just my family but the community at large.