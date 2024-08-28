Nicole Young: The Trailblazing CEO Behind Frisky Whiskey, the Highest-Rated Premium Flavored Whiskey Ever

A

The advice that I would give is to work your hardest to finetune what it is you’re trying to do, then find the money to make it happen. You need to have a clear vision of what it is you hope to accomplish and how much it’s going to cost (then triple that amount, LOL) then do whatever you can within reason to secure that funding.

A great idea, perseverance, and dedication - all of those are necessary, but they need to be backed with financing and in the best-case scenario, enough funding to finance the concept’s survival during unprofitable seasons. I would also advise that you keep an open mind about how you achieve your goals. Just because something doesn’t happen in the timeframe that you thought or in the exact context you imagined, doesn’t mean you’ve failed. Revision can lead to reward, flexibility in your thinking matters!