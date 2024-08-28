Nicole Young: The Trailblazing CEO Behind Frisky Whiskey, the Highest-Rated Premium Flavored Whiskey Ever
Nicole Young, the dynamic and visionary co-founder of Frisky Whiskey, is not just a trailblazer in the spirits industry; she is a force of nature, redefining the way we perceive flavored whiskey. As the first and only Black woman to own a flavored whiskey brand, Nicole has shattered barriers and set new standards in a rapidly evolving market. With a diverse professional background that spans from fit modeling to clothing design, and from media relations to mixology, Nicole brings a unique and multifaceted perspective to her craft. Her creation, Frisky Whiskey, is a testament to her philosophy of balancing indulgence with healthy living—crafted with natural caramel and vanilla flavors to enhance the whiskey's inherent richness. Beyond her role as a CEO, Nicole is a celebrated lifestyle journalist and television host, known for her engaging content across various media outlets. Today, we delve into her journey, the challenges she's faced, and her vision for the future of Frisky Whiskey.
Trailblazing Journey in the Spirits Industry
Nicole, as the first and only Black woman to own a flavored whiskey brand, you've broken significant ground in a rapidly evolving industry. Could you share the initial challenges and breakthrough moments you encountered while establishing Frisky Whiskey? How did your diverse experiences, from fit modeling to clothing design to media relations to mixology, contribute to your approach to co-creating this highly celebrated spirit?
Being a Black woman in the industry has been positively impactful from a timing perspective. With the industry making more of an effort to be inclusive, especially of Black women, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the open arms I’ve been welcomed with. I have also not been surprised by many of the glass-like doors that appear open from afar but are revealed to actually be locked when I’ve approached them. Having professional experience in some of the most competitive, cutthroat industries in the business landscape has taught me some invaluable lessons in perseverance that I tap into every single day. Weathering storms is a way of life in the spirits industry and day-to-day drama is par for the course. From a supply chain-related disaster with the bottle’s cork that delayed our initial launch to the inevitable growing pains of an independent start-up - running and expanding a Whiskey Brand is definitely not for the faint of heart. But in life, nothing good ever comes easy so I’m up for all the challenges.
Philosophy Behind Frisky Whiskey's Creation
The conception of Frisky Whiskey, with its unique formula emphasizing natural caramel and vanilla to enhance whiskey's inherent flavors, offers a distinctive take in the flavored whiskey sector. What inspired this innovative approach, and how does Frisky Whiskey reflect your personal philosophy of balancing healthy living with worthwhile indulgences?
As a recipe developer, I’ve always loved using flavor to expand people’s palates. We created a flavored whiskey brand with the intent of transforming people’s preconceived notions about whiskey and what it should taste like. When the opportunity presented itself to launch a flavored whiskey brand, I jumped at the chance to help expand the whiskey audience and bust myths about this iconic spirit.
Impactful Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Drawing from your vast experiences across various sectors and now the spirits industry, what pivotal advice would you offer to women entrepreneurs who aspire to make a mark in their chosen fields? Specifically, how can they navigate the challenges of entering traditionally male-dominated industries?
The advice that I would give is to work your hardest to finetune what it is you’re trying to do, then find the money to make it happen. You need to have a clear vision of what it is you hope to accomplish and how much it’s going to cost (then triple that amount, LOL) then do whatever you can to secure that funding.
A great idea, perseverance, and dedication - all of those are necessary, but they need to be backed with financing and in the best-case scenario, enough funding to finance the concept’s survival during unprofitable seasons. I would also advise that you keep an open mind about how you achieve your goals. Just because something doesn’t happen in the timeframe that you thought or in the exact context you imagined, doesn’t mean you’ve failed. Revision can lead to reward, flexibility in your thinking matters!
Frisky Whiskey's Cultural and Culinary Contributions
Your work as a food journalist and recipe developer has been highly regarded, with your creations featured in top publications. How does Frisky Whiskey contribute to the culinary world, and could you share how it has inspired new recipes or pairings that resonate with your mantra of treating our bodies to the best?
Thank you so much for the Kudos! I am deeply committed to flavoring what we eat and drink with quality ingredients. I take great pride in Frisky’s palatability and the absence of artificial ingredients in our blend and the level of excitement culinary experts have shown towards creating with Frisky has been truly heartwarming. Renowned chefs like Katie Chin and Master Chef season 10 winner Dorian Hunter have created beautiful dishes and desserts with Frisky and I’m currently collaborating with condiments visionary Larry Crocket of Lorraine’s Premium BBQ Sauce on the development of a limited edition release.
Navigating and Thriving Amidst Industry Changes
The spirits industry is known for its fast-paced evolution and competitive landscape. As a dynamic trailblazer, how do you stay ahead of industry trends and consumer preferences to ensure Frisky Whiskey remains a leader in the flavored whiskey category?
What team Frisky and I prioritize above all is growing and satisfying our core audience. As a lifestyle journalist, I’m accustomed to staying informed of what’s forecasted in the food and beverage spaces so implementing my investigative research skills has been a key tool for me when strategizing for Frisky. With that said, I firmly believe in LEADING trends so as the owner of the highest-rated flavored whiskey ever - and Frisky truly being in a category of its own - my most important goal is to create crave-worthy experiences that potential Frisky fans didn’t even realize they were missing and will not want to be without moving forward.
Vision for Frisky Whiskey's Future and Expansion
Looking ahead, what are your plans for expanding Frisky Whiskey's reach both domestically and internationally? Are there new initiatives or collaborations on the horizon that you're particularly excited about, and how do these align with your vision for the brand's legacy in the spirits industry?
Frisky is built on being a game-changing whiskey. We set out to create an unprecedented premium whiskey that would serve as a welcoming gateway for non-whiskey drinkers and a playful departure for whiskey purists. Currently, we are focused on expanding deeper into the 8 markets the brand is currently distributed in NY, NJ, SC, TX, GA, MI, FL, IL. We recently launched our online store at drinkfrisky.com and are committed to strengthening that leg of the business as well. National expansion is our ultimate goal. Seeing Frisky on the shelves at every location nationwide that stocks wine and spirits is something that I am very keen on achieving. In the meantime, we are very excited to be available at major retailers like Meijer and Total Wine as well as cult favorite liquor stores like Happy Cork Wines and Spirits in Brooklyn and Prohibition Liquors in Atlanta.
Nicole, it’s been a pleasure having this conversation with you. As we conclude, could you share one of your go-to Frisky Whiskey recipes and perhaps a mixology tip to help our readers elevate their at-home cocktail creations?
One of my favorite recipes is the Frisky Peach Sparkler. It’s one of the first recipes I created with Frisky, and it’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser!
1 part Frisky Whiskey
1 part peach nectar (or peach juice)
2 parts fresh lemonade
Chilled ginger beer
Mint or edible flower for garnish
Add whiskey, peach nectar and lemonade to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass (or short glass) top with ginger beer and garnish with edible flowers or mint.
Mixology tip: Take a more & less approach to at-home mixology. Think more [quality] and less [complicated ingredients] - the better the quality of your spirit, the simpler and more approachable your mixers can be. The Frisky Peach sparkler is a perfect example of this philosophy. It’s a premium ultra-smooth whiskey, mixed with accessible ingredients and garnish options that can be as easy or as exceptional as you want them to be.
As Nicole Young continues to push the boundaries of the spirits industry, her story serves as an inspiring example of resilience, innovation, and passion. Frisky Whiskey is more than just a brand; it is a symbol of her unwavering commitment to excellence and her desire to create something truly special. From her carefully crafted recipes to her strategic vision for expansion, Nicole's influence is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of whiskey and beyond. As she looks to the future, with plans for further growth and exciting new collaborations, there's no doubt that Nicole and Frisky Whiskey will continue to lead the way, inviting us all to enjoy the finest things in life—one sip at a time.
