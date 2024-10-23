Abby O'Neill: From Tiny Desk to Summit Series—Curating Cultural Impact Through Music and Innovation

A

I followed my childhood passion for music—hip-hop, funk, soul, reggae, rock and electronic music, specifically. Music has always been my salvation and my happy place, and I was determined to build a life around it. I suspect it traces back to seeing Michael Jackson’s Victory (Thriller) Tour in 1984 at RFK when I was six years old. It was transformative, and music became the foundation of both my personal and professional life.

From attending Emerson College for music production to interning at Rawkus Records and Dublab, music and dance have always been essential ingredients. In hindsight, I realize that I’ve always been a curator of music, even before I had the language for it. From making mixtapes on cassettes to A&Ring EA Sports video games, working in music supervision for film and TV, curating and booking Tiny Desk Concerts and producing and programming festivals - the thread has always been the same—music curation is part of who I am.

Looking back, I can see how obsessed I was with controlling the stereo, no matter whose house or car I was in. I turned my white middle class parents onto Go-Go music. I brought artists like Anderson .Paak and Tobe Nwigwe to NPR’s audiences. Connecting people with new music they love is my passion. Producing Tiny Desk Concerts allowed me to do that three times a week for almost 8 years.