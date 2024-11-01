Alison Victoria on Building Her Legacy: From HGTV Hits to Empowering Communities Through Design

A

Giving back has always been at the heart of what I do—it’s a core part of my purpose. Working with organizations like The Women Build campaign and now the Life Harbor Academy allows me to use my skills and platform to create safe, supportive spaces for those who need it most. These projects remind me that design is so much more than creating beautiful spaces; it’s about fostering environments where people can truly thrive. I hope to inspire others in design and business to see the impact they can make, too. We all have the ability to contribute something meaningful, and I believe that when we bring purpose to our work, it not only enriches our careers but also leaves a lasting legacy that goes far beyond any single project.