Alison Victoria on Building Her Legacy: From HGTV Hits to Empowering Communities Through Design
Alison Victoria has long been a familiar face in the world of home design and reality television, with a remarkable journey that began in her Chicago hometown and evolved into a thriving career spanning HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab”, “Ugliest House in America”, and more. Now, as she steps into new roles as the founder of Briefly Gorgeous Productions and a key partner with the , Alison speaks with Resident Magazine about her passion for design that marries vintage charm with modern elegance, the evolution of her signature style, and her commitment to making a meaningful impact on lives through her work. From setting trends to supporting refugee families, Alison brings authenticity and purpose to every project.
Alison, you've built an incredible career blending vintage charm, modern elegance, and a touch of glamour in your designs. Your projects range from luxurious resorts to private residences and even the White House. What was the moment that first sparked your passion for interior design, and how has your unique style evolved over the years to become your signature?
My passion for interior design began at a young age. Growing up in Chicago, I was surrounded by remarkable architecture, and my dad took me on trips to visit historic homes. These experiences ignited my fascination with blending the old and the new. Over the years, my style has evolved, but I have always remained true to my roots, infusing vintage charm with modern elegance and just the right amount of glamour. I love creating spaces that feel timeless yet approachable, and I believe this mix has become my signature.
You’ve been at the forefront of several high-profile projects, from “Windy City Rehab” to “Ugliest House in America.” How has your approach to storytelling evolved with the launch of your own production company, Briefly Gorgeous Productions? What kinds of stories are you excited to tell?
With the launch of Briefly Gorgeous Productions, my approach to storytelling has become more intentional. It’s not just about transforming a space; it’s about the journey, the people, and the emotions connected to these homes. I’m excited to share stories that inspire and reveal beauty in unexpected places, particularly through projects like *Windy City Rehab* and *Ugliest House in America*. I aim to highlight the resilience and creativity involved in creating something truly beautiful, no matter where you start.
As we head into fall and the rest of the year, what trends should we be looking for in home décor? Do you see any parallels between those trends and the latest in fashion?
With fall right around the corner, I'm noticing a strong revival of bold, earthy tones—think terracotta and deep greens—paired with cozy textures like velvet and boucle. It's all about creating a warm, inviting space. I'm also excited about the growing trend towards sustainable, eco-friendly materials. In fashion, we're seeing a similar shift, with a focus on timeless, well-crafted pieces and mindful shopping. Both home design and fashion are embracing quality over quantity, and I'm fully on board with that!
Do you have any special tips for the holiday season? Many people are looking to revitalize their spaces for gatherings and festivities. What advice do you have for homeowners who want to give their homes a fresh, festive feel without a complete overhaul?
For the holidays, my number one tip is all about the details! You don’t need to go all out to create a festive atmosphere in your space. Layer in rich textures, add some cozy throws and use accent lighting to achieve a warm, inviting vibe. A well-placed wreath or a beautiful seasonal floral arrangement can completely refresh a space—and you don’t have to spend a fortune to do it!
You’ve worked with iconic brands like Cabinets to Go and The Tile Shop, creating collections that blend functionality with high-end design. How do you balance current trends with timeless design in your collaborations?
In my collaborations with brands such as Cabinets to Go and The Tile Shop, I focus on balancing current trends with timeless designs. While functionality is essential, it’s equally important to create pieces that feel fresh and relevant. I always aim to develop products that can evolve with a space while maintaining their integrity.
With your demanding schedule as a TV host, executive producer, designer, and business owner, how do you manage to find a balance between your professional commitments and personal life?
Balancing my professional and personal life takes considerable effort, but I’ve learned to prioritize what matters most. I make time for myself and my loved ones, even with a demanding schedule. To manage my stress, I do regular check-ins using my Hoffman Process app. As a graduate of the process, I find it incredibly helpful when I’m feeling overwhelmed with anxiety.
For busy professional women who also juggle multiple roles, what advice do you have for making the most of limited time? Do you have any go-to fitness and health routines that help you stay fit and energized?
For all the busy professional women out there, it’s essential to set boundaries and pay attention to where your energy is directed. When it comes to fitness and health, I swear by Pilates—it’s my go-to workout for staying strong and centered. No matter how hectic my schedule becomes, I always prioritize staying active!
You’ve seen tremendous success in both your professional life and philanthropy. From The Women Build campaign to the Life Harbor Academy, what role does giving back play in shaping your legacy, and how do you hope to inspire others in the design and business world to follow suit?
Giving back has always been at the heart of what I do—it’s a core part of my purpose. Working with organizations like The Women Build campaign and now the Life Harbor Academy allows me to use my skills and platform to create safe, supportive spaces for those who need it most. These projects remind me that design is so much more than creating beautiful spaces; it’s about fostering environments where people can truly thrive. I hope to inspire others in design and business to see the impact they can make, too. We all have the ability to contribute something meaningful, and I believe that when we bring purpose to our work, it not only enriches our careers but also leaves a lasting legacy that goes far beyond any single project.
As Alison Victoria continues to redefine the boundaries of design, television, and philanthropy, her influence serves as a reminder that creativity coupled with purpose can transform spaces—and lives. From her to her newest venture with Briefly Gorgeous Productions, Alison champions stories that uplift and inspire. For fans, design aficionados, and aspiring changemakers, Alison’s journey is proof that a career rooted in passion can lead to real-world impact, touching hearts and communities alike.
