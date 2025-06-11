Driven by Design: How Aaron Weiss Is Reimagining Luxury Motorsports at The Concours Club
Aaron Weiss is the President of The Concours Club, a members-only automotive country club where high-performance driving meets curated luxury hospitality. With a career shaped by decades of experience in racetrack management, facility development, and motorsport innovation, Aaron brings a singular vision to the industry—one that marries adrenaline and elegance with intentionality. Under his leadership, The Concours Club has emerged as a sanctuary for enthusiasts and collectors seeking more than just speed: they come for community, for refinement, and for a reimagined motorsport experience. From the precision of its FIA-certified track to the design-led collaboration with Pininfarina, every element is crafted with purpose and prestige.
This interview explores how Aaron and his team are pioneering a new era in luxury hospitality—where racing, design, technology, and elevated service converge.
Blending Speed with Sophistication
The Concours Club blends high-performance driving with luxury lifestyle experiences in a way few venues can. How do you strike that balance between motorsport adrenaline and refined hospitality?
I think it's incredible that we're the first to understand that those things go hand in hand, and part of that is rethinking everything. Don't do anything just because that's how it has always been done. That starts with our founder and Owner, Neil Gehani, and his insistence on a location no more than 30 minutes from a city core. Once you have a location like that, it facilitates more casual usage, and with casual usage comes the ability to financially put in place the luxury environment that surrounds it.
From the Track to the Executive Suite
You've played pivotal roles in motorsport venues from Moroso to Monticello. What lessons from those experiences helped shape your vision for The Concours Club?
The most valuable commodity our members and guests have is their own time. Everything we do is designed to make that time useful as your hobby, not going through systems, processes, and procedures that are a legacy from a bygone era. We remove friction points and make it so that the limited amount of time our members and their guests have can be used doing what they want to do, not what we need them to do.
Reinventing Driver Coaching Through Tech
The partnership with GPX Stream and Sony is groundbreaking. Can you walk us through how the real-time coaching system works—and how it's transforming the driver experience?
I agree, it is absolutely groundbreaking for a variety of reasons. Number one, it provides unprecedented safety to our driver coaches, who never have to get in the car, which allows us to recruit even better driver coaches. I think it's also much more comforting to the driver to have somebody on a radio clearly speaking to you, and nobody sitting in the car gesturing or yelling. You know, just by common courtesy, you tend to make eye contact when people talk to you. So, if you put somebody in the passenger seat, and all of a sudden they're talking to you, you turn your head and you look away from the track. That is why this system is so game-changing. I firmly believe that in 10 years, everybody will look back and joke about the days when they used to get in the car. Traditional coaching was a history lesson. You went out, you did what you did, you came back in, we reviewed it, we told you what to do next time. The GPX makes it real-time, you literally have somebody sitting over your shoulder walking you through the entire process.
Real-time coaching through 5G and telemetry isn’t just about faster laps. It’s about creating safer, smarter, more immersive experiences.
The Role of Telemetry in Next-Gen Driving
With technology like the SONY PDT-FP1 and 5G-enabled telemetry in play, how do you see data and digital tools shaping the future of motorsport clubs and private tracks?
As I mentioned, this is going to become the set standard. GPX has consistently pushed the edge, they never stopped developing. Sure, they could sit back with their legacy system that works, and three tenths of a second was great, but I love that they never stopped advancing. These new Sony PDTs are making the system more reliable. The latency is down and I know that they're working on developing some new usage for this. It's going to become ubiquitous and something that's in every car. And I think there's a huge potential in the future for getting people to an accelerated level, much faster, using this technology. The next step is going to be a single coach with multiple cars. In our environment, we're very focused on the one-to-one, but that doesn't make sense for everybody. When this gets to a greater level, and you can have a single high-end driver coach working with three to five intermediate drivers simultaneously, the accessibility of high-end coaching will be much better.
Purpose-Built for Performance and Safety
The circuit at The Concours Club was designed to accommodate both novice and seasoned drivers. What makes the track unique from a safety and performance perspective?
The track was designed with an open book to the FIA manual. Safety was first and foremost. We opened the manual, looked at it, and tried to put the best safety equipment available anywhere in the world in place. Then, as drivers, we looked back at the challenges of learning to drive a car, what challenged us when we learned, and the nuances of driving modern cars. We then tried to make sure we put in place a series of complexes, corners, and challenges that address exactly what those specific techniques are, so if you learn the basics here, you can take that knowledge and drive anywhere. If you're an advanced driver, it's a very technical course, and chasing those last couple of tenths could take the rest of your life.
Luxury today is about intentionality. It’s not just what you offer—it’s how you make people feel
Design Meets Drive
From design collaborations with Pininfarina to curated event experiences, it's clear that aesthetics and atmosphere are integral to the club's DNA. How do you approach designing for both form and function?
If you want to be the best, you need to work with the best. You only get one chance to make that first impression. I think it's always a balance between form and function. But I think what we've done incredibly well is achieved both without compromises, and that takes a lot of people with a lot of passion.
The Future of Luxury Automotive Culture
Looking at the future of luxury automotive culture, what innovations or shifts do you think will define the next generation of automotive clubs?
I'd like to see a resurgence of purpose-built race cars. I think street cars have gotten and continue to get so fast that they're no longer applicable for amateurs. They're literally too fast. So, I have seen a little bit of resurgence. The numbers are up in vintage racing, and I think there's a little bit of a pendulum effect of guys realizing that a 1000 horsepower street car is a ridiculous thing to drive. You can't use it on the street, and they're dangerous on the track. So, I'd like to see more of a resurgence back to lower horsepower cars with good safety, and really perfecting the technique.
We didn’t want to just build a track—we wanted to create a sanctuary where performance meets peace of mind.
Building Community at the Highest Level
You've described The Concours Club as a destination for performance, luxury, and community. How do you cultivate that sense of belonging among such a high-powered and diverse membership base?
We take the time to meet and interview every prospective member. We take referrals from existing members incredibly seriously, but there’s a series of things that we look for in members and the most important one is a true, genuine passion for automobilia. There are different ways that this hobby manifests; some people are collectors, some are drivers, some like Italian cars, some like German cars…the common thread is a true interest and passion for the automobile.