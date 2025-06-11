Driven by Design: How Aaron Weiss Is Reimagining Luxury Motorsports at The Concours Club

A

I agree, it is absolutely groundbreaking for a variety of reasons. Number one, it provides unprecedented safety to our driver coaches, who never have to get in the car, which allows us to recruit even better driver coaches. I think it's also much more comforting to the driver to have somebody on a radio clearly speaking to you, and nobody sitting in the car gesturing or yelling. You know, just by common courtesy, you tend to make eye contact when people talk to you. So, if you put somebody in the passenger seat, and all of a sudden they're talking to you, you turn your head and you look away from the track. That is why this system is so game-changing. I firmly believe that in 10 years, everybody will look back and joke about the days when they used to get in the car. Traditional coaching was a history lesson. You went out, you did what you did, you came back in, we reviewed it, we told you what to do next time. The GPX makes it real-time, you literally have somebody sitting over your shoulder walking you through the entire process.