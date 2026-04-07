How Patricia Leavy Embraced Creativity to Build her Dream Career as an Author and What We Can Learn

World-renowned scholar and novelist, Patricia Leavy, is busting the myth that you can’t fully embrace your creativity and pursue more than one professional passion. In fact, she argues, doing so enhances all your work.
Many people put their creative passion on the backburner to follow a more practical career path. It’s no secret that academia in particular is home to countless scholars who harbor artistic aspirations, many with an unpublished literary work in their desk drawer, secretly wishing they could crossover to become a commercial author. Few are able to make the transition, and most are afraid to try.
Leavy is determined to show that there is a path, many in fact. She recently surprised her fans by releasing a professional memoir and career guidebook titled, The Artist Academic. Readers haven’t been shy about asking Leavy to share the secrets to how she built a successful career as both an acclaimed scholar and bestselling novelist. They got their wish when she surprise dropped her new book without any fanfare, only weeks after releasing her latest novel. On the day of release, The Artist Academic became the Amazon #1 Bestseller in College & University Education and the #1 New Release in Biographies & Memoirs of Authors. The book has received high praise from scholars and artists alike who have called it “a tour de force,” “a gift,” and “a must-read.”
In The Artist Academic Patricia Leavy details how she built the career of her dreams as both a scholar and successful commercial novelist. In this deep dive into the backstage of her career, she holds nothing back and not only offers personal experiences, but also a roadmap for others. Leavy points to the “messy gut checks” that led her to “turning points” and how you might do the same. This book is filled with invaluable advice and insider tips on the publishing industry, how to build bridges between academia and the public, developing an author or artist platform, dealing with misogyny and other challenges, and protecting your creativity. More than anything, it is about learning to make choices that reflect the professional life you want. Part memoir, part guidebook, this book is essential reading for anyone at a professional crossroads or looking to bridge their multiple passions. Written with grace, enthusiasm, and honesty, this is an inspirational guide to finding and living your purpose.
You had a highly successful career in academia before leaving to become a full-time novelist and public intellectual. What did people think when you made the switch and what fears did you have?
With the exception of my husband who is a constant source of support, everyone thought I was crazy to walk away from a job as a tenured professor with a looming promotion. Our careers may look enviable, but on the inside, we may be unfulfilled. In many ways I had a wonderful career in academia and that’s certainly how it looked on paper. But it’s the difference between looking good and feeling good. Life is too short, and failure is better than regret. Even if something looks good to everyone else, if it doesn’t feel good to you, it’s okay to make a change. In the end, there’s nothing better than finding your true calling and living your purpose. So, while making a big change was scary, I was more afraid not to make a change. People always have opinions. It’s important to tune out the noise and listen to your own heart. My mantra is: always bet on yourself.
Even though you’re a free agent, you’ve managed to keep your feet planted in two worlds—academia and commercial publishing. Why is this important to you?
People are often encouraged to pick a lane and stay in it. There’s a saying that “repetition equals reputation.” While that may make for a “good” career, it doesn’t always make for a good life. I see no reason why we ought to limit ourselves. We each have so much potential and there are infinite possibilities for how we might manifest that potential. I’m never surprised when someone creative proves to be creative in more than one way. For example, actors who become musicians are often targets of criticism. Yet to me it’s so obvious that an artist would have more than one outlet. As for me, I love intellectual and artistic projects. Some days there’s nothing better than getting lost in a story-world I’m creating. Other days, I want to explore new ways to conduct research and then I feel compelled to write a nonfiction book. I see no reason to limit myself. I actually think writing in more than one genre makes all of it stronger.
The Artist Academic has been called “a manifesto for creatives” and “a breath of fresh air.” What inspired you to write so candidly about your challenges, stumbles, and triumphs?
The question I’m most frequently asked is: “How did you do it?” Sometimes people mean this in a very specific way related to becoming a commercial novelist, but mostly I think people are asking: How did you build the career and life you wanted, and how might I do the same? I wrote this book as an attempt to answer that question. I tried to write it as honestly as possible so it would be useful. It’s important to show there are stumbles and mistakes along the way, and to offer support and guidance for when people go through their own challenges. It’s also important to unabashedly celebrate the wins, so that others see what is possible. So, in the book I decided to detail the “messy gut checks” that led to “turning points” which ultimately enabled me to build the career I wanted. I hope it gives others the courage to do the same, as well as a roadmap.
What advice do you have for someone who is at a professional crossroads?
Start by getting really honest with yourself. I’ll give you a practical way to do this. Write yourself a letter. Think about your career and your life. What are your hopes? What are you passionate about? What do you wish your career looked like? What is the gap between where you are and where you want to be? Go deep about your career as it is and as you wish it to be. Think of this as a messy gut check on paper. It may become your guide and lead you to a turning point.
Why do you advocate so fiercely for the rights of authors and artists?
For me, being an artist is truly the greatest privilege. I love it more than anything. But it’s also incredibly difficult. It really is true that artists bleed in public. You make yourself vulnerable and share that which is most sacred to you. It’s like putting your beating heart in your shaking hand and extending it to the world. There’s so much rejection and critique to navigate. So I have the utmost respect for what authors and artists do. The industry does not always show that same level of respect. There are all kinds of exploitive contracts whereby creators give away all the rights to their work, don’t receive fair compensation, enter into non-competes that are like strangleholds, and on and on. Creators have different priorities and so the same issues may not be important to every individual. What is important, however, is that they fully understand the deal they are entering into. Many do not properly understand the contracts they sign. This has to change so I use my platform to do what I can to educate and empower other creators.
You recently launched a publishing imprint called Paper Stars Press LLC. Tell us about it.
It’s a small indie imprint. We have an innovative model whereby we offer authors co-publishing agreements. It’s not traditional or hybrid publishing. I think of it as DIY with an experienced helping hand. Our contracts are extremely author centered. For example, authors retain copyright, derivative rights, creative control over content and design, and there are no non-competes. We’re especially interested in crossover authors, such as academics who have written a novel or memoir, or textbooks that merge traditional and artistic methods. We have a new book series called “Literary Scholar.” The Artist Academic was our launch series title and we’ve just signed three incredible projects. We have a highly competitive, vetted submission process and plan to keep our line small.
What’s next for you?
My last novel, Cinematic Destinies, was released in September and it’s a personal favorite. It’s a cozy, feel-good love story about love, art, and what it means to live with passion. I’ve been enjoying promoting it and hearing what it means to readers who might be in search of a little inspiration, magic, or beauty. The second book in the Celestial Bodies Romances, following Shooting Stars Above, is coming out in March 2026 and it’s called Twinkle of Doubt so I’m gearing up for that release. I’m in the middle of writing another romance novel, but I do have the desire to get back to nonfiction too. For readers who enjoy The Artist Academic, there may be more in store for them. The incredible response from early readers and the conversations we’ve had has inspired me.
Patricia Leavy, Ph.D., is a bestselling author, internationally known scholar, and publisher. She was formerly Associate Professor of Sociology, Founding Director of Gender Studies, and Chairperson of Sociology & Criminology at Stonehill College. She has published over 50 books, her work has been translated into numerous languages, and she has received more than 100 book awards. Recently, her novel Shooting Stars Above was featured on People “10 Romance Books to Read after Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry.” She has also received career awards from the New England Sociological Association, the American Creativity Association, the American Educational Research Association, the International Congress of Qualitative Inquiry, and the National Art Education Association. In 2024 the London Arts-Based Research Centre established “The Patricia Leavy Award for Arts-Based Research.” Patricia lives in Kennebunk, Maine with her husband and is the proud mother of an elementary school educator. She loves reading, art, and travel and is a tireless advocate for the arts.
The Artist Academic is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Artist-Academic-Literary-Scholar/dp/1737862441/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0
Visit: https://patricialeavy.com/
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“While the future was uncertain, it was hopeful. The road ahead was foggy and I didn’t know exactly where it would lead, but I knew I wanted to stay on it. Somewhere in the distance, I could envision a career that didn’t just look good, but one that felt good.”
Excerpt from Patricia Leavy's The Artist Academic
“This book is a breath of fresh air. So many of us struggle to do the work we most long to do, or to balance the demands of an academic job with an artistic calling. In this book, Patricia Leavy brilliantly shows the messy gut checks and turning points that led her down a creative academic path and eventually to life as a romance novelist. The Artist Academic is a must-read for every educator, art educator, graduate student, artist, and creative. Very highly recommended!”
- Jessie Voigts, Ph.D., founder of Wandering Educators
“What sets this book apart is the way Leavy weaves her advice into real, lived experiences. It feels like you’re learning through story. I highlighted so many passages about protecting creativity and staying true to your purpose. This book has earned a permanent place on my desk for whenever I need a reminder of why I do what I do.”
- Amazon customer 5-star review
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