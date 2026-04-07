How Patricia Leavy Embraced Creativity to Build her Dream Career as an Author and What We Can Learn

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For me, being an artist is truly the greatest privilege. I love it more than anything. But it’s also incredibly difficult. It really is true that artists bleed in public. You make yourself vulnerable and share that which is most sacred to you. It’s like putting your beating heart in your shaking hand and extending it to the world. There’s so much rejection and critique to navigate. So I have the utmost respect for what authors and artists do. The industry does not always show that same level of respect. There are all kinds of exploitive contracts whereby creators give away all the rights to their work, don’t receive fair compensation, enter into non-competes that are like strangleholds, and on and on. Creators have different priorities and so the same issues may not be important to every individual. What is important, however, is that they fully understand the deal they are entering into. Many do not properly understand the contracts they sign. This has to change so I use my platform to do what I can to educate and empower other creators.