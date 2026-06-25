Ana Morillo on What It Means to Grow With Intention at Palladium Hotel Group

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AM: High-energy hospitality is about designing intensity, not necessarily in volume, but in how guests feel and connect with the experience. At The Unexpected Hotels this is built through a fully integrated model where music, entertainment, and lifestyle are at the core. The experience is carefully programmed, creating a flow that evolves throughout the day and peaks in signature moments, turning the hotel into a destination in itself.

Our brands, The Unexpected Hotels, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, and Hard Rock Hotels embody what we define as "high-energy hospitality": vibrant, emotional, and truly memorable experiences. In practice, this translates into dynamic programming, a strong connection to music, entertainment, and lifestyle, and a constant drive to innovate. Our teams design every touchpoint with the intention of creating emotion and a meaningful connection with the guest.

At the same time, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, one of our most established brands in the all-inclusive segment, offers a highly versatile proposition for families, friends, and all types of travelers. These resorts provide a wide range of dining, entertainment, and activity options, allowing guests to personalize their stay and enjoy a seamless holiday experience with everything they need in one place. Personalization is further elevated through premium offerings such as The Signature Level and Family Selection, our VIP family concept, which takes the experience a step further by delivering enhanced services, exclusive areas, and tailored benefits designed to meet the specific needs of each guest profile.