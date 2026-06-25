Ana Morillo on What It Means to Grow With Intention at Palladium Hotel Group

Ana Morillo serves as Corporate Managing Director of Palladium Hotel Group's High Energy and All-Inclusive Brands Business Unit, overseeing The Unexpected Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, TRS Hotels, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Palladium Hotels, and two hotels under the Hard Rock Hotels brand across eight countries.
Palladium Hotel Group exceeded €1.16 billion in revenue in 2025, a 12 percent increase year over year, with six new openings and more than €1.1 billion in committed investment planned for the next two years.
Morillo's mandate centers on portfolio coherence and brand definition, translating the group's growth record into long-term differentiation across its destinations.
When the numbers move this fast, the instinct is to keep going. Between 2019 and 2024, Palladium Hotel Group grew its managed revenue by 60 percent. The Spanish hospitality group closed 2025 with more than €1.16 billion in annual revenue and has committed to six new openings, backed by over €1.1 billion in investment over the next two years. By any standard measure, the trajectory has been exceptional.
What makes Ana Morillo's appointment as Corporate Managing Director of Palladium's High Energy and All-Inclusive Brands Business Unit significant is not the pace of growth she was brought in to sustain. It is the question she was hired to answer. In her telling, the real work at this stage is no longer how to expand, but defining what that expansion should represent.
Morillo arrived at the company with more than a decade of senior leadership spanning consulting and multinational hotel strategy, most recently as Global Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy at a leading hospitality group. She now oversees a portfolio that includes The Unexpected Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, TRS Hotels, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, and Palladium Hotels across eight countries. RESIDENT sat down with her to talk about building brands with intention, the evolving language of high all-inclusive, and what a truly memorable hotel stay still feels like.
This was an inflection point: a moment to evolve from expansion to definition, ensuring that each brand develops a clear identity and that the portfolio as a whole delivers more distinctive and meaningful experiences.
Ana Morillo, Corporate Managing Director of Palladium Hotel Group
What attracted you to Palladium Hotel Group at this particular moment in the company's journey?
Ana Morillo: I joined Palladium Hotel Group at a point where growth was already well established, but the next challenge was defining what that growth should represent. What I found particularly compelling was that combination of scale and opportunity: a strong international expansion pipeline, supported by high-impact projects such as The Site Ibiza and landmark openings like Only YOU Hotel New York, but with clear potential to further sharpen positioning and strategic coherence.
From my perspective, this was an inflection point: a moment to evolve from expansion to definition, ensuring that each brand develops a clear identity and that the portfolio as a whole delivers more distinctive and meaningful experiences. Being able to contribute to that transition, and to help translate growth into long-term differentiation and value creation, is what made this the right next step in my career.
As Corporate Managing Director, how are you balancing rapid expansion with the need to preserve brand identity and guest experience across multiple destinations?
AM: At Palladium Hotel Group, we manage growth through a strong portfolio strategy, where each brand has a clearly defined positioning and development logic. This ensures that expansion reinforces, rather than dilutes, our brand identities. We combine global standards with local adaptation, allowing each property to remain relevant to its destination while delivering a consistent brand experience.
Growth is therefore not just about opening new hotels, but about making deliberate decisions on where and how we grow, ensuring that every asset strengthens the long-term value and coherence of the group.
From your perspective, what distinguishes a modern luxury all-inclusive experience, and how are Palladium Hotel Group brands redefining that standard for the next generation of travelers?
AM: What defines modern luxury all-inclusive today is not just the quality of what is included, but the freedom of choice within the experience. The model is shifting from a closed package to a curated ecosystem, where guests can shape their stay according to their preferences, whether through gastronomy, wellness, entertainment, or personalized services.
At Palladium Hotel Group, we are redefining this through a combination of strong brand segmentation and differentiated experience layers. From adults-only luxury concepts like TRS Hotels to the broad and flexible offering of Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, each brand responds to a specific guest mindset. In addition, premium programs such as The Signature Level allow us to introduce enhanced personalization and exclusivity within the all-inclusive model, elevating both the guest experience and the overall value proposition.
What does "high-energy hospitality" mean in practice, and how does it shape the way your teams design guest experiences?
AM: High-energy hospitality is about designing intensity, not necessarily in volume, but in how guests feel and connect with the experience. At The Unexpected Hotels this is built through a fully integrated model where music, entertainment, and lifestyle are at the core. The experience is carefully programmed, creating a flow that evolves throughout the day and peaks in signature moments, turning the hotel into a destination in itself.
Our brands, The Unexpected Hotels, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, and Hard Rock Hotels embody what we define as "high-energy hospitality": vibrant, emotional, and truly memorable experiences. In practice, this translates into dynamic programming, a strong connection to music, entertainment, and lifestyle, and a constant drive to innovate. Our teams design every touchpoint with the intention of creating emotion and a meaningful connection with the guest.
At the same time, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, one of our most established brands in the all-inclusive segment, offers a highly versatile proposition for families, friends, and all types of travelers. These resorts provide a wide range of dining, entertainment, and activity options, allowing guests to personalize their stay and enjoy a seamless holiday experience with everything they need in one place. Personalization is further elevated through premium offerings such as The Signature Level and Family Selection, our VIP family concept, which takes the experience a step further by delivering enhanced services, exclusive areas, and tailored benefits designed to meet the specific needs of each guest profile.
How do you combine data-driven decision-making with the intuition and creativity required to deliver memorable hospitality experiences?
AM: Combining data and intuition is not about balance, but about clarity of roles. Data helps us understand. It gives us visibility on guest behavior, preferences, and trends, allowing us to anticipate needs and optimize our operations. But data alone does not create experiences. That is where intuition and creativity come in, transforming insights into moments that feel personal, emotional, and memorable.
At Palladium Hotel Group, we use data as a foundation for decision-making, but we rely on our teams to interpret and elevate those insights into meaningful guest experiences. This combination allows us to be both precise and human, ensuring that every interaction is not only efficient, but also genuinely impactful.
What leadership principles have remained constant throughout your career, and how do you bring those values into the way you lead global teams today?
AM: The leadership principles that have guided me throughout my career are clarity, consistency, and trust. Clarity is essential to navigate complexity, ensuring that teams have a clear understanding of priorities and direction, particularly in a global and fast-growing organization. Consistency is what builds credibility. Decisions, behaviors, and expectations must align over time to create a strong and coherent culture.
And trust is what enables performance. Empowering teams, while holding them accountable, allows us to move faster and adapt to different markets without losing alignment. Ultimately, leadership is about connecting strategy with execution through people, creating an environment where teams can deliver both results and meaningful experiences.
Leadership is about connecting strategy with execution through people, creating an environment where teams can deliver both results and meaningful experiences.
Ana Morillo, Corporate Managing Director of Palladium Hotel Group
How do you approach innovation within established brands while ensuring that each property still feels authentic to its original vision?
AM: Innovation, for us, is not about constant disruption, but about controlled evolution. At Palladium Hotel Group, each brand operates within a clearly defined identity, and that identity acts as a filter for innovation. Not every trend is relevant, and not every idea should be implemented.
Our approach is to identify where innovation can genuinely enhance the guest experience, whether through new services, concepts, or operational improvements, while ensuring that it strengthens rather than fragments the brand. This balance between evolution and consistency allows us to remain relevant in a fast-changing market, while preserving the clarity and strength of our portfolio.
What trends do you believe will most significantly shape the future of experiential hospitality?
AM: Luxury hospitality is moving toward a model defined by relevance rather than standardization. Guests are no longer looking for the same definition of luxury, but for experiences that feel personal and aligned with how they want to travel. For us, this means focusing on clarity of positioning and strength of portfolio. Each brand must have a clear identity, and each experience must be designed with intention.
At Palladium Hotel Group, we are responding to these shifts by refining our concepts, strengthening segmentation, and ensuring that growth translates into more distinctive and meaningful guest experiences. Ultimately, the future will not be about offering more, but about offering something that truly resonates, and that is where we are focused.
If you step away from the boardroom and think like a traveler, what kind of experience still inspires or surprises you when you check into a hotel?
AM: What defines a memorable hotel experience today is not just excellence, but authenticity. The best experiences are those that feel intuitive, where everything works effortlessly, and the service adapts naturally to the guest without being intrusive or overly formal.
It is in those moments, where design, service, and atmosphere come together in a genuine way, that a stay becomes truly memorable. For me, it is less about perfection and more about how real and personal the experience feels. That is what stays with you.
Ana Morillo's appointment reflects a deliberate shift in how Palladium Hotel Group is thinking about the arc of its portfolio. The group's growth record over the past five years has been significant; the next chapter, Morillo makes clear, will be measured not by the number of new properties but by the precision of each brand's positioning and the depth of the experience it delivers. For a group managing over €1.2 billion in annual revenue across eight countries, the move from expansion to definition may prove to be the most consequential strategic chapter yet.
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