The Man Behind OKAPA: Hardy Steinmann on Luxury, Precision and the Future of the Water Bottle

A

Hardy Steinmann: Exactly. It's something that doesn't always work out well.

But culturally, turnarounds are different everywhere. Thailand is different from Shanghai. Shanghai is different from Vietnam. Vietnam is different from the Philippines. Then you go to Europe or the United States. The thinking of people is slightly different everywhere.

Where I'm coming from is that I look at everything with a very deep level of detail. I want to understand where something went wrong and why.

I've worked with multibillion-dollar companies, including the Swatch Group and DKSH , which is a 120-year-old Swiss company operating throughout Asia. I also worked with Andy Warhol in the 1980s in a much more creative environment.

So I like that mixed bag.

I love art. I love precision. I love uniqueness and detail. Bringing those things together is what you see today in OKAPA.