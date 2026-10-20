Demetrius A. Matthews on Bulldogs, Bloodlines and the Making of Bully Lifestyle

I drove from Minneapolis to Chicago with my assistant and my younger brother, and we spent five days with him. I was going to put the film on YouTube for my classmates. Then one day I walked past the Twin Cities Film Festival office and went in. They told me submissions had closed two weeks earlier and to come back next year. I asked them to just watch the trailer. In it, Mr. Kling tells us we're going to be judged by the way we speak and the way we write, by a society that doesn't expect us to be competent. The director came out of his office and told me I had been very polite, but very tenacious. I hadn't left. He asked to see the trailer again. Two weeks later the film was in the festival, and it was nominated for best independent documentary. It was my first film.