How Camp Arowhon Instilled my Love for Adventure and Lifelong Wanderlust

When do we first experience wanderlust? The first time we spin a globe? Or is it from the stories we hear? The movies that we watch? These may spark our imagination, but they’re not visceral experiences. The first time away from home; the first time we experience independence to pursue our own interests that invariably define our characters—this is the first awakening moment from which we get a taste of the world. For many, this experience is formed at summer camp. It's that great institution that causes both relief and anxiety for parents, homesickness and freedom for kids. The blueprint of how we travel, structure our days, how we pursue our curiosity and the extent of our adventurous spirit lies in the structure of that camp experience. For me, that was in Algonquin Park at Camp Arowhon.