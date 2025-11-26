How Camp Arowhon Instilled my Love for Adventure and Lifelong Wanderlust
When do we first experience wanderlust? The first time we spin a globe? Or is it from the stories we hear? The movies that we watch? These may spark our imagination, but they’re not visceral experiences. The first time away from home; the first time we experience independence to pursue our own interests that invariably define our characters—this is the first awakening moment from which we get a taste of the world. For many, this experience is formed at summer camp. It's that great institution that causes both relief and anxiety for parents, homesickness and freedom for kids. The blueprint of how we travel, structure our days, how we pursue our curiosity and the extent of our adventurous spirit lies in the structure of that camp experience. For me, that was in Algonquin Park at Camp Arowhon.
I’m a travel writer. It occurs to me, while visiting my son at camp, that this is where that kernel of adventure first popped. My entire youth revolved around summers when I could crack the ice and fly. Those were the wonder years—the friendships, the skills, the life lessons. All the quintessential Canadian experiences from paddling into the unknown on canoe trips, swimming in the frigid lake, and gazing up to the stars at night.
The tradition of singing songs around the campfire, a forum for storytelling, connecting with each other and with the spirit of nature, was a rite of passage—harmonizing to James Taylor and Cat Stevens, and calling out the next song, like it was the original Spotify. There was a magical spirit, innocent, heartfelt, cohesive—to each other, but also to shared values. As the embers crackled, the kids roasted their marshmallows.
That was a long time ago. I was a kid paddling towards my dreams, and now I’m an adult visiting my kid paddling towards his own. Arowhon looks different now. The cabins and main lodge are newly minted. Meals are actually nutritious and delicious, with every dietary restriction taken into account. The iconic banana-yellow Arowhon canoes are still there but not one boat leaks. Vibrantly-coloured kayaks, windsurfers and sailboats are all in immaculate shape. In addition to the traditional sports from archery to riding, there is now a climbing and ropes course, dance, music and yoga; and the free-choice activity program is endless. Boy, did I miss the boat by not being a kid today!
There is a 2:1 ratio of staff to campers at Arowhon, helping them build the tools and skills to overcome challenges, and nurturing the self-confidence to self-advocate and to care about each other. I don’t know how we got by as kids, but today, these campers are so safe, their strengths, skills and self-esteem, so encouraged. As a parent, I am elated.
When I was a kid, the only qualification for staff was age. Now, all staff at Arowhon have passed an intensive two-week training camp of age-specific training, collaborative problem solving, behaviour management, active listening and validation, positive reinforcement, and lifeguarding. So, there is quality matched with qualification, enabling a safe space for kids to grow.
The structure of Arowhon was always unique, and it’s still the same today. Every day, campers choose their own adventure: 1st period, 2nd Period, Morning General, Lunch, Rest Hour, 3rd Period, 4th Period, Afternoon General, Dinner, Evening Activity. That’s roughly how I structure my days now, especially as a travel writer. And so it was exciting to observe my son enjoy that same iconic Arowhon experience, with his own sense of adventure and curiosity. It’s a safe space where challenges are embraced, values are learned and brought home again.
This is the first time a child experiences "travel", including how to socialize, structure a day, how to navigate being away from home and define oneself in foreign elements for the first time. And this particular type of travel is quintessentially Canadian. Paddling a canoe is as Canadian as ice hockey. The immersion into nature, appreciation of the delicate beauty of Algonquin Park, the social responsibility and inculcation of sustainability, are all values instilled at camp Arowhon—the only family-run co-ed camp in Algonquin Park. The traditions at Arowhon span four generations over ninety years to become a beloved institution and benchmark for quality summer camps in Ontario, that attracts youth from around the world to experience the spectacular outback of Canada.
From the moment we say goodbye at the bus stop, to when he chooses his bunk, unpacks his bags, navigates the awkwardness of making friends, buckles up his life jacket to set sail, shoots an arrow at a target and hits it, climbs a wall, closes his eyes for that first night’s sleep, to the moment he returns home, that boy’s going to live out dreams, try and fail, try and succeed, and be free to fly. That was me. Now it’s him.
From campfires to compass points, Camp Arowhon is a launch pad for exploration and discovery, independence and resilience, proving that adventure is not found on a map, it's created in a moment, and that spirit endures long after summer ends to when next summer’s adventure begins.
