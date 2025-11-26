Where to DINE Now: Cassius Cucina Contemporanea

We've come for an early seating, and now the room is beginning to fill. Aha, so this is where all the beautiful people are this evening. Reactions mirror mine: admiration; where to look first; which wonderful seating area to choose. The long bar is enticing, and always a favorite perch. Later, when Cassius changes its personality and becomes a Supper Club there will be entertainment. I will need to return to assuage my curiosity and see what takes place on this splendid marble runway. Would it be dance, fashion, acrobatics, vocalists, or all of the above? At Cassius, the evening doesn't end with a whisper, but with a bang!