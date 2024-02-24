Culinary Journeys and Social Impact: An In-depth Interview with Chef Andrew Zimmern

A

AZ: I think the most important aspect is simply doing it. We don't do it anymore. We are not just so many people who can't afford to do it. They are they're financially impoverished, and so many more are time poor. There simply is no Oh, are they believed to be no time to congregate,

I think the gathering is a family. And learning from one another, discussing what's going on in the world, exploring our days together talking about what's personal with us. If we're not doing with our family, then we become trapped. We, we become silos to ourselves, you throw in social media, you throw and look how everyone's just attached to their phone. We become individuals, we don't, and we cease to become family units. And that is extremely dangerous for our way of life, but it's even more dangerous for our mental health. And I think that mental health issues, people point to phones and social media and COVID, and all these other things as the reason for the spikes in mental health, illnesses, poverty and homelessness. But I would argue, anecdotally, that it's because we're not connecting with other people. And the best place to do that is in the place where you live under your own roof. Gathering with whatever family you define for yourselves, it could be biological or nonbiological, is extremely important. Some of the healthiest human beings, in many ways, that I've seen are, were the were the men and women of the firehouses, and who, in whose buildings, I've had meals, because they, they live and work together, but they sit down to eat several meals a day together, and exchange. They have social time, they exchange ideas, and they feel connected, and they export that back into their biological families, those that have them. I think time poverty and the destruction of the family system is a malignant curse.