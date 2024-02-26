Culinary Rebel with a Cause: Chef Tom Aviv's Journey from MasterChef Israel to Branja Miami

A

CTA: When I approached the creation of the menu for Branja, it was crucial for me to first respect the city I was entering, especially given Miami's rich melting pot culture. My process of menu creation always starts with my Israeli cuisine as the anchor. This is evident in the spices, fragrances, presentation styles, and ingredients that I use. However, I consciously blend these with local tastes and ingredients to honor and reflect the diverse community in Miami.

For example, I incorporated elements from Latin cuisine into our offerings, such as an empanada filled in an Arabic style, demonstrating a fusion between cultures right there on the plate. We also use Patagonian Yuka and attempt to 'Americanize' some dishes—not to simplify them for the audience but to draw inspiration from the local environment and make connections with the diners here.

Bringing my dishes from Israel was important, but adapting them to suit the local ingredients was equally crucial. A prime example is my fish in bread dish, which I've adapted in each country I've worked in by changing the type of fish and bread used, according to what's locally available and appreciated. This adaptation is a testament to the importance of being sensitive to the local palate while still bringing my unique culinary background into the mix.

Before officially setting up Branja's kitchen, I rented a space in Miami to start experimenting with local ingredients. This hands-on experience was vital for me to ensure that my menu was genuinely reflective of Miami's culinary scene and not just an imposition of my Israeli roots onto a new landscape. I actively sought feedback from locals, allowing their tastes and preferences to influence the menu. This iterative process has led to many changes over the year, adjusting dishes to become more approachable and resonant with our Miami clientele.

I like to think of myself as a bit of a rebel in the kitchen, preferring to do things my way. However, I admit that the feedback from our patrons significantly influences the final outcome. It's about finding the right balance between maintaining my culinary identity and adapting to fit the local tastes, whether it's adjusting the spice levels, the music volume, or even the type of music we play. Branja, in Miami, is a reflection of this balance—different from what I've created in Tel Aviv but equally special and unique, a true representation of its environment.