Exclusive Interview With The Men of TLC's Hit Show "Love & Translation"

A

Dylan: A huge thank you to all the fans who tuned in throughout the season. Thirteen episodes is a lot to watch, so I really appreciate and am grateful for the commitment!

Kahlil: To my fans and the viewers, I love y’all and appreciate the support. I hope y’all can learn something from my awkwardly funny experience and use it to open up your minds to how big the world really is. And I hope you continue to follow me through life so we can learn together and spread love around the world.

Tripp: Thank you to everyone who watched and supported us throughout the series. It has been my life’s dream to perform and entertain on a big stage. Thank you to Sharp Entertainment, TLC, and Warner Bros. Discovery for making it a reality.