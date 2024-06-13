Tomer Capone: From a Small Israeli Town to International Screen Sensation

A

That's a beautiful question. I can almost see it like a movie trailer in my mind—how it all started and where I am now, speaking to you in English, which wasn't even a dream ten years ago. My journey has been filled with both sweet and bitter moments, and in terms of your question specifically, my passion for acting came from a place of searching for something beyond the ordinary. Growing up in a small town in Israel, I didn't have much exposure to the arts. My environment was mostly sports and traditional learning. But my grandfather, an amazing man, introduced me to American culture through books, music, and films. He took me to see every new movie that came out. I remember watching "Jurassic Park" and "Edward Scissorhands" with him. Those experiences were mind-blowing. It was like exploring a magical world, and it sparked something in me.

However, pursuing a career in acting seemed far-fetched. After high school, I served as a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces. The military was a transformative experience that pushed me to my limits and taught me discipline, resilience, and teamwork. It was like living two lives—one filled with structure and intensity and the other with dreams of a different world.

After my service, I worked with animals and traveled through Thailand and India, exploring different cultures and reading a lot. During this time, my love for storytelling grew. I was deeply influenced by Bob Dylan and hip-hop music, which helped me learn English. I met an amazing person who is now my agent and mentor. He heard me humming tunes from Willie Nelson to Bob Dylan and suggested I consider acting. He introduced me to plays by Tennessee Williams and Shakespeare, which was revolutionary for me.

At 25, I decided to take a small acting course in Tel Aviv, even though it felt late to start an acting career. I traveled from northern Israel to Tel Aviv once a week, thinking the worst that could happen was I'd make some new friends. But I became obsessed. I watched every episode of "Inside the Actors Studio" and every classic film by Tarantino, Scorsese, Coppola, and others. I learned monologues while working on the ranch, riding my motorcycle, and rehearsing lines. I got into one of the best acting schools in Israel and decided to pursue this dream wholeheartedly.

It wasn't a smooth ride, but my intensity and passion drove me. I auditioned for the best shows in Israel, like "Hostages" and "When Heroes Fly," which came at a time when Netflix was expanding its international content. Being at the right place at the right time led me to where I am today. And that's how I ended up talking to you.

It's been an incredible journey, filled with challenges and serendipitous moments. Every experience, from the military to my travels, shaped my approach to acting, making me a better human being and a more genuine actor.