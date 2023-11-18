Building the Future of Miami

A

At Terra, our nearly 100-strong team operates on a foundation of core principles and values. We prioritize integrity, generosity, ingenuity, and artistry. These aren’t just words to us, as they are the cornerstones of every project we undertake. In South Florida alone, the neighborhoods we engage with have diverse needs. We're not just talking about the broad strokes like stormwater management or the necessity for more green spaces. There's also the critical aspect of education and addressing underserved areas.

Our approach involves a thorough assessment of these community needs. A notable aspect of our work, particularly in Miami Beach, is the focus on historic preservation. This isn't just about safeguarding the city's architectural legacy. It's a strategic effort to conserve affordable housing and protect the community against the impacts of gentrification. We strongly believe in the value of mixed-income communities so those of all walks of life can interact, share spaces, and benefit from one another's cultures and experiences.

The role of a developer involves envisioning and shaping the future of our cities. My incredible team embodies humility, competitiveness, and an unyielding work ethic. They are not just workers; they're problem solvers who are keenly aware of the industry's challenges and constraints and are always ready to mitigate and tackle issues proactively.