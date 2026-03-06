Spring at the Silos 2026: The Best Spring Festival at Magnolia Market in Waco
Spring at the Silos 2026: Key Details
Location: Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco, Texas
Dates: March 6 – April 25, 2026
Event Days: Thursday – Saturday
Admission: Many activities are free
Highlights: Artist pop-ups, live music, watercolor workshops, family activities, outdoor movie night
Nearby Dining: The Brasserie at Hotel 1928
Each spring, something magical happens in the heart of Texas. The lawns fill with music, watercolor palettes appear beneath shady umbrellas, and artists gather among families sipping coffee and strolling through the grounds of Magnolia Market.
This year, Spring at the Silos 2026 returns with eight weeks of events that transform Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, into one of the region’s most charming seasonal destinations.
Running March 6 through April 25, 2026, Spring at the Silos blends art, live music, workshops, and family-friendly activities. Many events are completely free, creating an atmosphere that feels less like a traditional festival and more like a vibrant community celebration centered around creativity.
Over eight weekends, visitors can explore artist pop-ups, participate in watercolor workshops, watch outdoor movies, and enjoy live music performances throughout the Magnolia Silos property. From casual afternoons discovering handmade artwork to interactive experiences that invite guests to create something of their own, Spring at the Silos offers one of the most unique spring events in Waco.
Discover Local Artists and Creative Workshops at Spring at the Silos
One of the defining features of Spring at the Silos is its emphasis on artists and makers. Each weekend features a rotating lineup of artists presenting their work through special pop-up experiences, giving visitors the opportunity to discover new creatives and explore a wide range of artistic styles.
Studios such as Michelle Boyd Studio, Laura Miller Studio, Sophie Wyatt Studio, and Tabitha Paige showcase work ranging from painting and illustration to handcrafted design and studio art.
Later weekends introduce additional artists including Studio Orch, Wendy Michelle Davis, By Summer Delashaw, and Kristin Douglas Art, each adding their own style to the evolving marketplace.
For visitors who want to participate rather than simply observe, Spring Watercolor Workshops are offered throughout the festival. These guided sessions provide a welcoming introduction to watercolor painting while allowing participants to experiment with color, composition, and technique in a relaxed environment.
Live Music at Spring at the Silos in Waco
Live music plays an important role in the atmosphere of Spring at the Silos, with performances scheduled throughout the festival weekends.
The opening weekend begins with a performance by Maroon Monday, setting the tone for a season filled with local talent.
Throughout the event, musicians including Hannah Swann, Morgan Lee Powers, Grace Wotila, Langley Cerovich, Justin Rosolino, and others perform a mix of acoustic folk, Americana, and singer-songwriter sets.
Performances typically take place during late morning and early afternoon, making it easy for visitors to enjoy live music while browsing artist pop-ups, attending workshops, or relaxing on the Magnolia Silos lawn.
The result is an easygoing soundtrack that perfectly complements a spring afternoon in Waco.
Family-Friendly Activities at Spring at the Silos in Waco
Spring at the Silos is designed to be welcoming for visitors of all ages, making it one of the most popular family-friendly events in Waco during the spring season.
Workshops like the Garden Fairy House Workshop invite both children and adults to build imaginative miniature homes using natural materials and creative design.
Educational programming such as Discovery Tables and Storytime with Cameron Park Zoo introduces younger visitors to wildlife and nature in engaging ways.
Week five of the festival also features a festive Easter Egg Hunt, along with playful touches such as a cotton candy cart.
Later in the season, families can gather for an Outdoor Movie Night featuring The Parent Trap. As the sun sets, guests spread blankets across the lawn and enjoy the film under the Texas sky, creating one of the most memorable evenings of the event.
Sunday Brunch at Hotel 1928 During Spring at the Silos
While most Spring at the Silos events take place Friday and Saturday, Sundays offer a quieter tradition nearby: brunch at The Brasserie at Hotel 1928.
Served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the brunch experience invites visitors to slow down and enjoy a leisurely meal in one of Waco’s most stylish dining spaces. The atmosphere feels both elegant and relaxed, making it a lovely way to spend a spring Sunday during the Spring at the Silos season.
For travelers visiting Waco for the festival weekend, Hotel 1928 is also one of the best places to stay near Magnolia Market. Located just minutes from the Silos, the beautifully restored historic property blends classic architecture with modern comforts, creating a refined home base for exploring the city.
Why Spring at the Silos Is Worth the Trip
What makes Spring at the Silos at Magnolia Market special is not just the lineup of events. It is the sense of discovery that unfolds throughout the grounds.
You might arrive for a watercolor workshop and stumble upon a musician whose performance becomes the soundtrack to your afternoon. You might visit for the Easter egg hunt and leave with a beautiful painting by an artist you just discovered.
The event captures something many festivals strive for but rarely achieve: a genuine sense of place.
Visitors are not simply attending a scheduled event. They are stepping into a creative community that celebrates art, craftsmanship, music, and connection.
Because many activities are free, the festival remains accessible to locals, families, and travelers exploring things to do in Waco, Texas during the spring season.
Planning Your Visit to Spring at the Silos in Waco
Spring at the Silos 2026 takes place March 6 through April 25 at Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.
Events are held Thursday through Saturday across eight weekends, with new artists, performances, and workshops appearing throughout the season.
Because the schedule rotates weekly, no two visits are exactly the same. Some visitors attend once and leave inspired. Others return several weekends in a row to experience new artists and activities.
For the full event schedule and to book workshops or ticketed experiences, visitors can view the official Magnolia events calendar.
Spring in Texas has always been beautiful. At the Silos, it becomes unforgettable.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.