How to Install Sliding Barn Doors

The allure of the Modern Farmhouse and Farmhouse Chic styles lies in their unique blend of comfort, simplicity, and rustic charm. As a master carpenter, I've witnessed the rise in popularity of these styles, reflecting a desire for a cozy, yet stylish living space. Modern Farmhouse style is a contemporary twist on the classic farmhouse look, featuring clean lines and modern accents with a streamlined aesthetic. In contrast, Farmhouse Chic leans towards a rustic, vintage feel, embracing weathered finishes and an eclectic mix of textures and patterns. One common element that beautifully ties these styles together is interior barn doors – a functional and aesthetic addition to any home.