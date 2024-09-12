Artefacto Debuts Manhattan Flagship, Elevating Luxury Home Furnishings

In a landmark moment that seamlessly bridges international design with New York's urban sophistication, Artefacto, the celebrated home furnishings and staging brand, has launched its flagship store on Madison Avenue. This highly anticipated debut comes as Artefacto marks nearly half a century of excellence in Brazil and Miami, establishing its reputation for creating sophisticated, contemporary living spaces that resonate with global elites.

Situated at 149 Madison Avenue, at the corner of 32nd Street, the new two-story showroom spans an impressive 15,000 square feet. Its opening—coinciding with New York Fashion Week—adds a new layer of style to one of the city's most fashionable addresses. Artefacto has long been the preferred choice for discerning clients, including luxury residences like Porsche Design Tower Miami, and now brings its unique blend of Brazilian flair and Italian craftsmanship to New York’s design scene.

A Family Legacy of Excellence

Artefacto’s entrance into the New York market is led by the third generation of the Bacchi family, 28-year-old twins Pietro and Bruno Bacchi, following in the footsteps of their father, Paulo Bacchi, CEO of Artefacto. Paulo has been instrumental in expanding the brand from Brazil to Miami in 2002, where Artefacto quickly became synonymous with opulence, furnishing high-profile towers designed by iconic architects like Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, and Norman Foster.

"New York marks an exciting new chapter for Artefacto," Paulo Bacchi explains. "My sons will carry forward our commitment to innovation, excellence, and longevity—values that have defined Artefacto for nearly 50 years."

Design Meets Craftsmanship

The Artefacto flagship in Manhattan was designed by award-winning architect and interior designer Patricia Anastassiadis, a long-time collaborator with the brand. Her vision for the space reflects Artefacto’s rich Italian and Brazilian influences while showcasing a contemporary collection that speaks to modern luxury.

Anastassiadis’ latest collection, Vèr, is exclusively launched at the New York showroom. This collection draws inspiration from nature, with soft curves and organic textures that mirror the natural world’s delicate yet powerful forms.

“We’ve grown up in a business that celebrates heritage, home, and living well,” notes Pietro Bacchi, highlighting the collection’s fusion of sleek modernism with natural materials, creating a harmonious balance between city life and serene elegance.

A Destination for Design Enthusiasts

The new Artefacto flagship is poised to become a must-visit destination for New York’s most sophisticated clientele. From local tastemakers to international visitors, the showroom will offer a curated selection of high-end furnishings and staging services, all delivered with Artefacto’s hallmark efficiency—the brand promises fully furnished homes in just two weeks.

As the Bacchi family ushers in a new era for Artefacto in the U.S., the brand continues to set industry standards for luxury home furnishings. With its vast inventory, exclusive designs, and unrivaled craftsmanship, Artefacto’s Madison Avenue debut signifies its enduring legacy and its ongoing commitment to elevating the art of living.

Visit Artefacto NYC at 149 Madison Avenue to explore their latest collections, or discover more about their journey and products by visiting artefacto.com

Jason Saft Revolutionizes Luxury Home Staging: Award-Winning Designs That Captivate

