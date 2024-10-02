The Green Elite: Elevating Property Value with Living Roofs and Walls

Nowadays, sustainability is an emerging luxury trend that is compelling people to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.
Moreover, it is a status symbol for the people who want their homes to showcase their ethical values by minimizing the negative impact on the earth.
The aesthetics of lush greenery in the living spaces is charming and space limitation is never an issue if you start considering vertical landscaping by hiring a . The vertical landscaping adds elegance and sophistication to your urban residence where the dedicated garden areas are shrinking at an alarming rate.
In this blog post, I will explore how you can improve the eco-credentials of your home with green roofs and walls.
The serenity of private gardens is breathtaking. However, modern homes are lacking the space to accommodate one.
So, the trend to create vertical gardens by converting the most laid-back home surfaces into green oases is increasing.
The rooftop gardens are multi-layered systems initiated by laying a water barrier topped with a root barrier, and then a drainage layer with soil on the top.
The soil layer thickness depends on whether you want to go intensive or extensive eco-rooftop which ultimately depends on the plant species you are planning to grow.
For vertical gardening, plants are directly attached to the walls or over the modules which you can get from professional landscaping companies.
Many flowers, ferns, and other plants are grown in the system which are from the hydroponic category.
Some plants may need soil in a small quantity, so check with the experts before making a final decision.
Rooftop gardens and living walls are a boon in urban areas where the living spaces are already shrunken to accommodate the increasing population.
Here are the lasting impacts these sustainable practices are going to cast on dense but highly polluted environments in cities.
Air Purification
Plants are called natural air filters due to their ability to absorb pollutants and CO2 and release oxygen.
Our daily carbon footprints are increasing at alarming rates. Therefore, the increased levels of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses are increasing the concerns of respiratory diseases.
Here, you can control this issue with the maximum plantation of the natural filters which will ultimately improve the air quality.
Natural Temperature Control
In many countries, the temperature in summer goes to an extremely high level.
The major reason behind it is rapid deforestation to facilitate urbanization, greenhouse gas emissions, and other human activities.
However, increasing greenery around our living spaces is the best solution to prevent the temperature from rising to alarming levels as plants can utilize the sunlight energy in the photosynthesis process.
Maximizing Energy Efficiency
Plants also act as insulators for buildings whose outer surfaces including roofs and walls are covered with vegetation.
Therefore, they keep the temperature of the indoor spaces in a moderate range.
Thus, the rooftop garden and living walls help the homeowner cut down their expenses on the air conditioning system in summer and heating systems in winter.
Noise-Proofing System
Such gardens can be a noticeable part of your home’s noise-proofing system if designed accurately.
Noise pollution is a major irritation in urban areas, whether it is from any construction site or poor traffic conditions.
However, plants can act as natural sound barriers by absorbing and deflecting a significant amount of sound waves.
Curb Appeal Enhancement
The green roofs and walls add to the aesthetic appeal of your home or residential building in bland urban areas.
Such gardening practices can quickly enhance the aesthetics and overall appearance of the living spaces by crafting an appealing and mind-soothing area.
Moreover, it also adds a significant amount to the market value of your living space. Greenery has a positive impact on human health and you do not have to miss it due to the limited space issue.
The rooftop garden and green walls are shaping the future of urban spaces by boosting the sustainability and style of the residential areas.
These solutions are innovative yet they play a significant role in bringing back the natural balance of our environment along with the significant economic benefits.
Be a part of this sustainability-oriented venture and elevate your home’s eco-credentials with green roofs and walls landscaping design.
Kaleem Afzal Khan is a luxury lifestyle writer with a passion for eco-conscious living. He specializes in crafting content exploring how sustainable design trends, like green roofs and living walls, transform urban spaces. Kaleem's work is trusted by high-net-worth individuals seeking to enhance their homes with both style and sustainability.
