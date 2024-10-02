The Green Elite: Elevating Property Value with Living Roofs and Walls

Rooftop gardens and living walls are a boon in urban areas where the living spaces are already shrunken to accommodate the increasing population.

Here are the lasting impacts these sustainable practices are going to cast on dense but highly polluted environments in cities.

Air Purification

Plants are called natural air filters due to their ability to absorb pollutants and CO2 and release oxygen.

Our daily carbon footprints are increasing at alarming rates. Therefore, the increased levels of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses are increasing the concerns of respiratory diseases.

Here, you can control this issue with the maximum plantation of the natural filters which will ultimately improve the air quality.

Natural Temperature Control

In many countries, the temperature in summer goes to an extremely high level.

The major reason behind it is rapid deforestation to facilitate urbanization, greenhouse gas emissions, and other human activities.

However, increasing greenery around our living spaces is the best solution to prevent the temperature from rising to alarming levels as plants can utilize the sunlight energy in the photosynthesis process.

Maximizing Energy Efficiency

Plants also act as insulators for buildings whose outer surfaces including roofs and walls are covered with vegetation.

Therefore, they keep the temperature of the indoor spaces in a moderate range.

Thus, the rooftop garden and living walls help the homeowner cut down their expenses on the air conditioning system in summer and heating systems in winter.

Noise-Proofing System

Such gardens can be a noticeable part of your home’s noise-proofing system if designed accurately.

Noise pollution is a major irritation in urban areas, whether it is from any construction site or poor traffic conditions.

However, plants can act as natural sound barriers by absorbing and deflecting a significant amount of sound waves.

Curb Appeal Enhancement

The green roofs and walls add to the aesthetic appeal of your home or residential building in bland urban areas.

Such gardening practices can quickly enhance the aesthetics and overall appearance of the living spaces by crafting an appealing and mind-soothing area.

Moreover, it also adds a significant amount to the market value of your living space. Greenery has a positive impact on human health and you do not have to miss it due to the limited space issue.