A $24.995M Delano & Aldrich Masterpiece Hits the NYC Luxury Market
The golden age of glamour meets modern luxury living at the newly renovated 120 East 78th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Designed by the illustrious Delano & Aldrich, known for their commissioned work for America’s most prominent clients (read: the Rockefellers) and the Knickerbocker Club, the Colony Club, and the American Embassy in Paris, this home is a historic piece of architectural excellence.
The 8-story, 13,000-square-foot townhouse, originally built by banker Henry Winthrop in 1931, stands out on the idyllic tree-lined block for its iconic facade—a curved marble staircase and iron fence that complements the home’s red brick, trimmed in limestone. The residence offers classic appeal with new renovations that bring the home to modern-day living.
Double exposures and floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the home in natural light, while a graceful elliptical staircase enhances the home's historic charm. The property also includes multiple outdoor terraces and a private basketball court.
Staging by Interior Marketing Group highlights home’s modern appeal while complementing the well-maintained original detail. Modern artwork is featured throughout from Up My Art, an art rental venture that brings life to collectors’ stored pieces through rental opportunities.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!