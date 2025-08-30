Homary Opens First U.S. Commercial Flagship Store in Duarte, California
Homary, the internationally acclaimed home lifestyle brand celebrated for merging striking design with attainable luxury, is making a major retail statement in Los Angeles County. On September 5, 2025, the company will open the doors to its first-ever U.S. commercial flagship store at 1032 E. Huntington Drive, Duarte, California, marking a milestone in its global expansion strategy.
“This flagship store is not just a showroom—it’s a space to bring our design philosophy to life. We want our customers to touch, feel, and imagine how Homary can transform their everyday spaces. Opening our first flagship store in California is a natural step forward in our commitment to blending global aesthetics with local connection.”
Susi Wang, CEO of Homary
A Month-Long Celebration of Design and Community
To commemorate its debut, Homary will host a month-long series of in-store events, experiences, and exclusive promotions from September 5 to October 5. Guests can expect:
Free Welcome Gifts for visitors who complete an online reservation, with a choice between a Moon Lamp or Magnetic Phone Holder.
In-Store Discounts of up to 20% based on spending tiers.
Guaranteed Lucky Draws for purchases over $3,000, with prizes up to $300 in store credit.
Tiered Gift Rewards starting at $3,000 in purchases.
Homary Membership Perks, including point accumulation and enhanced discounts.
An Immersive Retail Experience
The Duarte flagship is more than a place to shop—it’s an invitation to step into Homary’s curated world. The store features immersive, real-home vignettes showcasing the brand’s hallmark styles, from sleek modern minimalism to warm mid-century influences. Every corner is designed to inspire, while offering customers the opportunity to receive personalized design consultations and preview the latest collections firsthand.
Located in the heart of Southern California, the new space serves as both a design destination and a community hub for homeowners, design enthusiasts, and industry professionals.
Global Reach, Local Connection
With a presence in more than 15 global markets and millions of customers worldwide, Homary has built its reputation on delivering magazine-worthy interiors without compromising on quality or affordability. Named the No. 1 home living brand in the U.S. by Newsweek, the company is now bringing that expertise directly to American consumers through physical retail.
The Duarte opening follows the brand’s expansion into other brick-and-mortar locations in the United States and the United Kingdom, reflecting Homary’s commitment to making exceptional design both accessible and experiential.
