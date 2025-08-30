Homary Opens First U.S. Commercial Flagship Store in Duarte, California

The Duarte flagship is more than a place to shop—it’s an invitation to step into Homary’s curated world. The store features immersive, real-home vignettes showcasing the brand’s hallmark styles, from sleek modern minimalism to warm mid-century influences. Every corner is designed to inspire, while offering customers the opportunity to receive personalized design consultations and preview the latest collections firsthand.

Located in the heart of Southern California, the new space serves as both a design destination and a community hub for homeowners, design enthusiasts, and industry professionals.