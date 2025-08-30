Pittsburgh Paints Co. Reveals 2026 Color of the Year: Warm Mahogany

The Pittsburgh Paints Company has named Warm Mahogany (PPG1060-7) its 2026 Color of the Year—a deep, refined red with earthy brown undertones that invites both connection and contemplation. Striking yet grounded, this versatile hue is designed to transcend fleeting trends, making a sophisticated statement in residential, hospitality, and commercial spaces alike.

With its balance of warmth and depth, Warm Mahogany draws on the richness of rust tones and the organic beauty of reddened soils, channeling both craftsmanship and nature’s restorative influence.