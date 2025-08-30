Pittsburgh Paints Co. Reveals 2026 Color of the Year: Warm Mahogany
Source: The Pittsburgh Paints Company
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
The Pittsburgh Paints Company has named Warm Mahogany (PPG1060-7) its 2026 Color of the Year—a deep, refined red with earthy brown undertones that invites both connection and contemplation. Striking yet grounded, this versatile hue is designed to transcend fleeting trends, making a sophisticated statement in residential, hospitality, and commercial spaces alike.
With its balance of warmth and depth, Warm Mahogany draws on the richness of rust tones and the organic beauty of reddened soils, channeling both craftsmanship and nature’s restorative influence.
“The desire for increased social intimacy requires spaces that promote togetherness, a core design focus that moves away from abiding to trends and delivers refined aesthetics that feel timeless and classic.”
Ashley McCollum, Color Expert at The Pittsburgh Paints Company
Color Psychology Meets Timeless Appeal
The red spectrum is known for its stimulating qualities—often used in dining areas to enhance appetite and encourage lively conversation. Warm Mahogany builds on this tradition, lending itself beautifully to dining rooms, cafés, libraries, and study spaces. Its depth makes it equally compelling in modern, minimal environments and richly layered, traditional interiors.
“Warm Mahogany is effortlessly pragmatic and daring, quiet and loud, introverted and extroverted. It’s vivid enough to draw immediate attention and reserved enough to make a timeless statement.”
Ashley McCollum, Color Expert at The Pittsburgh Paints Company
Design Themes for 2026
Pittsburgh Paints Co. envisions Warm Mahogany across four key design directions:
Portal – Airy, imaginative spaces accented by AI-inspired textures and finishes, striking a balance between natural lightness and digital creativity.
Ode – Moody, poetic interiors focused on social intimacy, rich ornamentation, and tactile materials.
Collective – Lively, energetic environments where color, pattern, and texture converge to foster community and conversation.
Heirloom – Refined, quality-driven design that eschews the temporary for enduring elegance and craftsmanship.
A Hue for a New Era of Design
In a design landscape moving beyond “quiet luxury” and years of warm neutrals, Warm Mahogany signals a shift toward expressive yet timeless color. Its richness harmonizes with natural wood, aged metals, plush textiles, and both matte and high-gloss finishes, offering designers limitless versatility.
