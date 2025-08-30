ZLINE Launches DuoPro™
ZLINE Unveils DuoPro™, Transforming Home Kitchens with Full Simmer-to-Sear Performance

The attainable luxury brand launches its most advanced innovation yet, giving every burner professional-grade precision and Italian craftsmanship.

Source: ZLINE Kitchen and Bath

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

The modern home kitchen has long been a stage for innovation, but ZLINE Kitchen and Bath’s newest release, DuoPro™, marks a dramatic shift in what culinary enthusiasts can expect from their appliances. Announced today in Reno, Nevada, the technology redefines cooking performance by offering full simmer-to-sear capability across every burner—an advancement that places professional-level precision into the hands of home chefs.

A Breakthrough in Cooktop Design

For decades, most ranges and rangetops have been constrained by conventional burner layouts, where only one or two burners deliver high-performance output. DuoPro™ disrupts that model entirely. Each burner, Italian-crafted and designed with meticulous engineering, provides a complete range of cooking power—allowing simultaneous simmering, searing, sautéing, and steaming without compromise.

“DuoPro™ is one of those rare innovations that immediately changes what people expect from their cooktop. For the first time, we're providing home chefs full simmer-to-sear capability on every burner. It's an exciting leap forward in luxury appliance design—one that redefines capability and performance.”

Brit Angelesco, Executive Vice President of ZLINE

Precision Power with Italian Craftsmanship

Available now across ZLINE’s Paramount Series of dual fuel and gas ranges in stainless steel and black stainless finishes, as well as Paramount and Classic Series rangetops, DuoPro™ is as visually refined as it is powerful. The collection also extends into the ZLINE Autograph Edition, known for its elevated aesthetic with polished gold, champagne bronze, and matte black accents.

Key specifications of DuoPro™ include:

  • Dynamic Heating Range: 800 BTUs on each inner crown burner up to 25,000 BTUs on the outer burner

  • Powerful Output: 36-inch DuoPro™ models deliver up to 130,000 BTUs total; 48-inch models up to 170,000 BTUs

  • Italian Brass Burners: Hand-forged for optimal heat distribution and durability

  • Auto-Reignition: Enhanced safety ensuring flames remain consistently lit

  • Effortless Cleaning: One-piece cooktop and streamlined grates designed for easy maintenance

Luxury That’s Attainable

True to ZLINE’s brand philosophy, DuoPro™ balances innovation with accessibility. While the technology rivals performance found in professional kitchens, its availability through leading retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and The Range Hood Store underscores the company’s mission of making luxury attainable for a wide audience.

With the introduction of DuoPro™, ZLINE has not only expanded the technical possibilities of home cooking but has also redefined the intersection of design, performance, and accessibility. The result is a kitchen centerpiece that brings elegance, power, and precision to the heart of the home.

Frontgate x Michael Symon Launches Mediterranean-Inspired Collection for Elevated Home Entertaining

