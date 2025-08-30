ZLINE Unveils DuoPro™, Transforming Home Kitchens with Full Simmer-to-Sear Performance

Available now across ZLINE’s Paramount Series of dual fuel and gas ranges in stainless steel and black stainless finishes, as well as Paramount and Classic Series rangetops, DuoPro™ is as visually refined as it is powerful. The collection also extends into the ZLINE Autograph Edition, known for its elevated aesthetic with polished gold, champagne bronze, and matte black accents.

Key specifications of DuoPro™ include: