Elevating the Art of Home Staging: Jason Saft and Notable Redefine Luxury Real Estate Preparation
A New Chapter for High-End Home Presentation
In New York’s most coveted neighborhoods, where every square foot can translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars, presentation is more than polish; it’s power. Few understand this better than Jason Saft, the founder of Staged To Sell Home, whose eye for design and strategic storytelling has transformed over a thousand listings into aspirational homes that captivate discerning buyers.
Now, Saft is taking his practice into an even more rarefied realm. Through a new partnership with Notable, a leading pay-at-close financing platform, the barriers to world-class staging are being reimagined. Sellers and agents working with Staged To Sell Home can now access up to $50,000 in unsecured funding for staging and property preparation, repayable only at closing. The result: sellers no longer have to compromise presentation due to budgetary hesitation, and agents can list properties at their full potential from day one.
“With over $3 billion sold and a 98% success rate, we’ve always believed that strategic presentation is key to maximizing property value. Partnering with Notable ensures every seller and agent has the tools, and now the financing, to make their listing stand out in today’s competitive market.”
Jason Saft
Proof in the Numbers
The results speak volumes. At 35 Prospect Park West, a residence that lingered on the market for eight months found new life after Saft’s team staged the home using Notable’s financing. It sold in 24 days for $405,000 over the asking price, yielding an astonishing ROI of 1,073%.
Similar transformations followed at 64 Grand Street, where a once-stalled listing sold in 32 days for $200,000 above ask, and at 235 Lincoln Place, which achieved $150,000 over asking in less than a month.
These are not isolated successes but emblematic of Saft’s philosophy: staging is not surface embellishment; it is strategic design rooted in the psychology of buyers and the economics of competitive markets.
The Saft Signature
For over two decades, Jason Saft has redefined staging as a discipline that combines interior design, marketing expertise, and narrative immersion. His vignettes are not about filling rooms with furniture; they are about conjuring lifestyles that invite buyers to imagine themselves already home.
This signature approach has earned him accolades from the Real Estate Staging Association, which named Staged To Sell Home the Best Luxury Home Stager in the United States (2024), as well as industry awards for Best Luxury Home Staging Project and Best Home Staging Project (2025). His work has been profiled in The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and Vogue.
Notable’s Financial Edge
From Notable’s perspective, the collaboration is equally transformative.
"Jason not only runs an incredible business but is also a thought leader the industry respects and admires. By giving his clients the option to defer their expenses until closing, we’ve seen reduced days on market and higher sales numbers. Partnering with Jason amplifies these results in a way that benefits everyone."
Max Kuhl, Chief Growth Officer at Notable
For luxury sellers, the model alleviates cash-flow concerns while unlocking the full potential of their property. For agents, it creates listings that enter the market positioned to compete and command attention.
The Future of Staging in Luxury Real Estate
At its essence, staging is storytelling. In the luxury sector, where buyers purchase not only a residence but a lifestyle, that story must be seamless, aspirational, and meticulously executed. By marrying design brilliance with financial accessibility, Saft and Notable are setting a new standard for the industry.
For sellers, this means the freedom to pursue uncompromising presentation. For buyers, it means experiencing properties that reflect both possibility and precision. For agents, it represents a strategic advantage in markets where differentiation is everything.
As Saft continues to craft interiors that resonate with elegance and emotional clarity, this partnership ensures his vision is within reach for more sellers than ever. It is not just about selling homes; it is about curating experiences that translate into extraordinary results.
About Staged To Sell Home
Staged To Sell Home is a premier luxury home staging firm based in New York City. With over two decades of experience, the company is known for redefining what’s possible in real estate through a unique blend of design, marketing, and spatial storytelling. Led by Jason Saft, the team has staged and sold over 1,000 homes and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and Vogue. In 2024, the firm was recognized by the Real Estate Staging Association as the Best Luxury Home Stager in the United States, and in 2025, Jason was honored with the RESA® Home Staging Industry Awards for Best Luxury Home Staging Project and Best Home Staging Project. Learn more at www.stagedtosellhome.com
About Notable
Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. Built in partnership with top brokerages, stagers, and service pros nationwide, Notable helps sellers unlock their home’s potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals. Its mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Its vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, contractors, and stagers, offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results. Headquartered in New York, NY, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748. Learn more at https://notablefi.com/stagers
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.