Elevating the Art of Home Staging: Jason Saft and Notable Redefine Luxury Real Estate Preparation

Staged To Sell Home is a premier luxury home staging firm based in New York City. With over two decades of experience, the company is known for redefining what’s possible in real estate through a unique blend of design, marketing, and spatial storytelling. Led by Jason Saft, the team has staged and sold over 1,000 homes and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and Vogue. In 2024, the firm was recognized by the Real Estate Staging Association as the Best Luxury Home Stager in the United States, and in 2025, Jason was honored with the RESA® Home Staging Industry Awards for Best Luxury Home Staging Project and Best Home Staging Project. Learn more at www.stagedtosellhome.com