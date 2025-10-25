Architectural Icons Reborn: Waldorf Astoria New York and One Wall Street Lead Manhattan’s Residential Renaissance

The reopening of the Waldorf Astoria New York this past July marked a defining moment in the city’s architectural and cultural landscape. Following a meticulous, years-long restoration, the property has once again become a beacon of Art Deco elegance and modern grandeur. Now, for the first time in its history, the hotel’s storied walls are also home to Waldorf Astoria Residences New York, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to make one of the world’s most famous hotels their permanent address.