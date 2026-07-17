Lodes Brings the Tide Indoors with Tidal's New Suspension Lamp

Lodes' Tidal collection, designed with Needs Studio, now includes a new pendant suspension version alongside the ceiling mount
The die-cast aluminum ring is wider at one end than the other, tracing the rhythm of high and low tide
Light projects downward and upward simultaneously, dimmable from a standard wall switch
Four finishes: Matte Black, Matte White, Extra Matte Champagne, and Terra Extra Matte
The sea has been having a very good year in interiors, and Lodes' Tidal collection is one reason why. The Italian lighting house's collaboration with Needs Studio, already a best-seller in its ceiling-mounted form, now adds the piece its admirers kept asking for: a suspension version that lets the wave hang in the room.
Tidal's die-cast aluminum luminaire is a ring with soft curves that mimic the motion of a wave, one end wider than the other to depict high and low tide. The asymmetry does the work: the fixture's character shifts dramatically with the viewing angle, reading as a full circle from one side of the room and a cresting curve from another.
The luminaire projects light downward and upward at once, washing both the table below and the ceiling above, and dims from a standard wall switch with no proprietary controls required. Four finishes cover the current palette of quiet luxury: Matte Black, Matte White, Extra Matte Champagne, and Terra Extra Matte, suited to residential, hospitality, and commercial settings alike.
Sculptural lighting has become the fastest way to give a room a point of view, and the pendant format puts Tidal's best trick, its shifting silhouette, at eye level. For rooms that want the coast without a single seashell, the tide now comes on a cable. The full collection is at lodes.com.
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