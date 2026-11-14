Hart Howerton and Meyer Davis Complete the First Clubhouse and Performance Center at APOGEE

The First Clubhouse is APOGEE’s social core, designed around a natural progression from arrival to the bar, terraces and nearby putting greens. Hart Howerton kept the building low to the ground, with wide verandas and terraces that open to lake and golf course views.

Inside, Meyer Davis approached the clubhouse like a private residence rather than a traditional golf club. Wood and stone run throughout, and comfortable furnishings and a mix of gathering spaces give members places to spend time before and after play.