Explore America’s Everglades

As agriculture and development took hold in Florida during the 1940s, draining the Everglades became an unfortunate objective. A 2,000-mile spiderweb of canals, levees, spillways, floodgates, and pumps, was constructed to thwart the water's natural southward flow. Instead, this vital water was diverted out of Lake Okeechobee directly to the east and west coasts, harming those coastal estuaries and communities. Man's effort to replumb the Everglades left it in despair. The ecosystem no longer existed as a flourishing river of grass.