Discovering the Charms of Hudson, NY, via Amtrak Train Tracks to Tranquility: NYC's Urban Escape to Hudson, NY

Embarking on a train journey up the Hudson River from New York City to Hudson is a scenic adventure with beautiful landscapes and charming riverfront views. As the train departs from the bustling hub of NYC, you gradually relax into the tranquil flow of the Hudson River. Sit on the left side of the train to enjoy the river view. You will notice lighthouses stretching from New York City to Hudson as you head up what's known as “America's First River." An alternative to a coach seat is to travel in one of the private rooms Amtrak offers. Since no private room option is available directly to Hudson, we recommend taking the train to Albany. A daily 3:20 pm train departs from NY Penn Station and arrives in Albany at 6:20 pm, offering breathtaking river views, especially during sunset. A private room includes a tasty 3-course meal and one alcoholic beverage per person. You can also bring your own if traveling in a private room. This makes for a romantic travel experience—perfect for sharing with a loved one or someone you enjoy conversing with within a cozy space for a few hours. Upon arrival in Albany, a southbound train departs 15 minutes later, taking you back one stop to Hudson. While it might seem like a lot, most New Yorkers are accustomed to hopping on and off the MTA; it's a seamless and enjoyable journey.