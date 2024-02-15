Fantasy to Reality: Step into a Real Life Rom Com with These 6 U.S. Destinations

From Charming Small Towns to Iconic Cityscapes: Discover America's Most Romantic Spots Ideal for Love Story Enthusiasts
Top 6 Romantic Comedy Destinations To Visit in the U.S. 

With Valentine's Day on every ones mind, there has been a 227% increase in Google search demand for ‘romantic getaways’ in the past month according to research by SIXT

When it comes to romance, many wish their lives could be just like the movies. Romantic comedies often portray finding 'the one' as effortless. With that in mind using Rotten Tomatoes’ The 200 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time, SIXT has identified six cities in the U.S. where you can have your own romantic adventure. 

Boston, Massachusetts - Anyone but You

The opening scenes of the iconic film "Anyone but You" take place in Boston, Massachusetts, as Sydney Sweeney's character is enrolled in Boston College. The city itself is steeped in history, offering a plethora of activities and opportunities for romance. You can take a leisurely stroll or have a picnic at the heart of Boston in Boston Common, or catch a game at Fenway Park. Boston is a city that presents numerous meet-cute opportunities, much like those depicted in "Anyone but You”.

Los Angeles, California - 500 Days of Summer

The City of Angels is where Summer and Tom's love story both unfolds and concludes. This sprawling city provides a vast canvas for romantic narratives. Explore the romantic locations featured in the film, such as the Bradbury Building and the Million Dollar Theatre, along with the iconic Angels Knoll bench that overlooks the gorgeous historic architecture of downtown. Embrace your inner protagonist in a city renowned for inspiring such tales.

Montauk, New York - No Hard Feelings

Montauk, New York, is a village located at the eastern end of the Long Island peninsula. Renowned for its beaches, such as Ditch Plains with its strong Atlantic surf, Montauk offers a picturesque setting to fall in love with. Experience the beautiful scenery that Montauk provides, from the stunning cliffs and beaches at Shadmoor State Park to the equally breathtaking historic Montauk Point Lighthouse. This coastal town presents opportunities for both fun and romance around every corner.

New York, New York - Set it Up

The love story of Harper and Charlie appropriately unfolds in the City That Never Sleeps. New York has evolved into its own character in many of our favorite romantic comedies. It's a city that inspires and celebrates the love stories of many, instilling in you a confidence worthy of a main character. So whether you're attending a Yankees game or strolling through Central Park, New York City is always ready to play a supporting role in the backdrop of your romance.

Atlanta, Georgia - Love Simon

The film Love, Simon stands on the notion that everyone deserves a great love story, and the city of Atlanta approaches love in an incredibly similar way. Hotlanta brings the heat when it comes to romance, offering experiences such as taking in views of the city on the Ferris wheel at Skyview Atlanta, strolling along the Atlanta Beltline, and embracing nature at the Georgia Aquarium. Atlanta is a city of opportunity when it comes to meet-cutes and romance.

San Francisco, California - Always be my Maybe

San Francisco is a city built for romance. This artsy northern California city overlooking the Pacific Ocean is famous for its landmark Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars, and hilly streets. Take in the whimsical art inside The Gregangelo Museum or have a movie moment at the fairy-tale-like Stow Lake. This artsy city is guaranteed to spark something new within you and your partner.

“For those yearning for a meet-cute moment in the spotlight, U.S. travelers need not venture too far. We identified the top romantic comedy movies, giving you a list of most romantic destinations featured in these films you can visit outside of the silver screen for a chance at your own real like meet-cute moment. While SIXT can't guarantee you'll find the love of your life, they can certainly help you rent the car of your dreams to whisk you away to your meet-cute destination. Happy travels!”
David Woody, Country Development and Travel Expert at SIXT

Methodology: 

Using Google Trends and TikTok we analyzed various searches related to ‘romantic comedies’ and ‘romantic getaways’ for the past month. Data was pulled by searching for relevant terms such as - “how to romanticize my life’ and ‘main character energy’ alongside seeing similar searches appear such as ‘how to have a meet-cute. We used Rotten Tomatoes The 200 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time  list of movies to identify romantic comedy movies and then ranked them based on search volume over the last 12 months in KeywordTool. Search data is correct as of January 31, 2023, and analyzed over the preceding year. 

