When you arrive in Curacao, you feel the energy of one million smiles you have yet to meet. The first smile you meet will most likely say dushi! This phrase is a common term, meaning everything is good! Do you like your food? You say, "This food is dushi. You encounter a person you want and greet them with, 'Hey Dushi, how are you?' Curacao has a very distinct and unique vibe like no other island. Curaçao is a Dutch Caribbean island located in the southern part of the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Venezuela. It's also the largest of the ABC islands, including Aruba and Bonaire. Due to its location outside the hurricane belt, Curacao seldom experiences hurricanes' impact. The island enjoys a consistently warm and sunny climate throughout the year, with an average temperature of 81°F.