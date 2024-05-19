A Journey Through Lucca: Opulent Stays, Marble Quarry Adventures, and Culinary Delights

Our first stop after the bike ride was for gelato. I had a generous scoop of coffee and stracciatella gelato in a cone, which gave me the fuel I needed to explore Lucca’s hidden gems further.

We left our bikes behind and walked the city to explore Lucca’s historic churches and architecture, which took our breath away. We spent hours exploring the city, shopping and taking in the rich culture with every step. Lucca is truly remarkable with its old theaters, cobblestone streets and amazing shopping (with great prices). It is an incredible place to spend a weekend or an extended stay as it offers stores, food, restaurants and more to enjoy.