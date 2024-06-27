From Tourist to Traveler: How Babbel Unlocks Authentic Luxury Experiences

For a limited time, Resident Magazine readers can elevate their next travel experience and unlock the true essence of luxury by enjoying up to 60% off a Babbel subscription. Don't just visit a new destination – explore it, connect with it, and truly make it your own. Babbel empowers you to speak the language of the culture you're immersed in, transforming your travels from a collection of sights into a journey of discovery.

P.S. With courses offered in 14 languages, from French and Spanish to Italian, Japanese, and beyond, the possibilities for enriching your travels are endless.