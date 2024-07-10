A Summer Escape to Paradise: My Stay at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

I participated in a mocktail tasting at Mercát, where the hotel has developed specialty non-alcoholic drinks that rival traditional cocktails in flavor and presentation. This offering shows the resort's commitment to catering to all guests' preferences.

For those who prefer alcoholic options, the resort doesn't disappoint. The resort offers its specialty cocktail, the Aruba Ariba, instantly putting you in the summer mood. At Campeones, the resort's on-site Mexican-inspired restaurant, I enjoyed a tequila tasting, which introduced us to various premium tequilas.