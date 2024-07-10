A Summer Escape to Paradise: My Stay at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Just a short flight from Miami, the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino beckons to a tropical paradise. Last weekend, I embarked on a three-day escape to this sun-drenched haven, stepping off the plane into a world where the stresses of everyday life melted away with the warm island breeze. When I arrived, the resort's friendly staff extended a warm Aruban welcome, instantly setting the stage for an unforgettable Caribbean adventure.
The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino offers a perfect blend of luxury accommodations and exciting activities. My room was a haven of comfort, featuring a private balcony overlooking the crystal-clear pool and mesmerizing Caribbean Sea beyond. The resort's proximity to the stunning blue beach, equipped with chairs, towels and sunshades, made it easy to transition from room to sand in minutes.
One of the resort's highlights is its diverse dining options. The new hit restaurant, Mercát, offers an exquisite Mediterranean-inspired dining experience. I enjoyed a five-course dinner on their outdoor terrace, where the gentle ocean breeze complemented each dish perfectly. For a more casual option, the beachfront restaurant Waves serves delicious fare like chicken tenders alongside refreshing cocktails, all with breathtaking views.
Throughout my stay, I was impressed by the resort's ability to cater to different interests and preferences. The on-site Stellaris Casino entertains those feeling lucky, while the H2Oasis adults-only pool offers a tranquil, relaxing space. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, culinary experiences or cultural immersion, the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino provides something.
The resort also caters to those seeking unique beverage experiences. The resort's commitment to exceptional experiences is evident in offerings like the watermelon cocktail creation at Taste My Aruba, where guests can work with staff to craft their own drinks.
I participated in a mocktail tasting at Mercát, where the hotel has developed specialty non-alcoholic drinks that rival traditional cocktails in flavor and presentation. This offering shows the resort's commitment to catering to all guests' preferences.
For those who prefer alcoholic options, the resort doesn't disappoint. The resort offers its specialty cocktail, the Aruba Ariba, instantly putting you in the summer mood. At Campeones, the resort's on-site Mexican-inspired restaurant, I enjoyed a tequila tasting, which introduced us to various premium tequilas.
One of the most memorable experiences was the sunset sail arranged by the resort. This two-hour excursion features an open bar, lively music and entertainment as you sail around the Aruba coastline. It's a perfect way to see Aruba from the water and mingle with other travelers while enjoying the stunning sunset views.
The resort's beach and pool areas offer ample relaxation and recreation opportunities. I alternated between lounging by the adults-only H2Oasis pool and enjoying the beautiful beach. The beach service was impeccable, and I particularly enjoyed sipping a piña colada while relaxing on one of the unique chairs placed in the shallow water. For more active guests, ocean activities like tubing and windsurfing are available.
A highlight of my stay was the Full Moon Dinner at Atardi, the resort's beachfront restaurant. This celestial dining experience unfolded under the stars, with guests seated at a low-rise communal table with cozy pillow seating. The five-course dinner was accompanied by beautiful music and mood lighting, culminating in a spiritual reading that added a touch of mysticism to the evening.
While the resort offers plenty to keep guests entertained, it also serves as an excellent base for exploring the island. The resort arranged a tour of San Nicolas, led by local artist Tito Bolivar, which introduced me to Aruba's burgeoning art scene. The vibrant murals throughout the town offered a unique perspective on Aruban culture and history.
Another off-resort experience I enjoyed was visiting Zeerovers, a local waterfront seafood restaurant. Here, I savored some of the freshest seafood I've ever tasted, caught and served by the restaurant’s staff. The casual atmosphere and stunning water views made a perfect lunch spot and a taste of authentic Aruban cuisine.
The resort also facilitated a visit to the Aruba Aloe Factory, where I learned about the cultivation and production of aloe, one of Aruba's most famous exports. The factory tour was educational and engaging, showcasing how this natural gift can transform into various products.
The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino expertly blends relaxation, adventure and luxury. From the comfortable accommodations to the exceptional curated experiences and easy access to Aruba's natural beauty and culture, every part of my stay contributed to a feeling of endless summer.
The resort's ability to provide a well-rounded Caribbean vacation experience makes it an ideal destination for many travelers. Whether you're lounging by the pool, enjoying water sports, exploring local art and culture, or indulging in gourmet dining, you will find something that suits your preferences.
The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino offers more than just a place to stay; it provides a gateway to experiencing the best of Aruba. Its combination of on-site amenities and curated off-site experiences lets guests fully immerse themselves in Aruban culture while enjoying the comforts of a luxury resort. It's clear why this resort is a top choice for those seeking a tropical paradise, no matter the time of year.
